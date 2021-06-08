Why the Australian government has so far failed to support the waiver of vaccine parity patents

The Australian government is under increasing pressure to follow the leadership of the United States and New Zealand in publicly supporting movements to temporarily waive patents for COVID-19 vaccines when trade officials from around the world meet this week in Geneva.

A group of 150 Australian lawyers and scholars have signed an open letter to Prime Minister Scott Morrison even when a petition with at least 50,000 signatures is submitted to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The letter and open petition urge the federal government to support a proposal from India and South Africa to promote vaccine equality through changes to WTO trade rules.

Also addressed to the Prime Minister and Cabinet Department, legal scholars and lawyers said the temporary waiver of patents in COVID-19 under WTO trade rules would “promote access to medicines for all” and equalize the playing field for countries. developing as they individually negotiate with pharmaceutical companies to secure the supply of vaccines.

“Critically, the longer it takes to vaccinate the world, the more likely it is that new variants will be developed that may make current vaccines ineffective. Numerous variants of SAR-CoV-2 are already circulating globally,” the letter reads. open.

“… We therefore call on the Australian Government to publicly support the waiver of TRIPS, not only for vaccines, but for all medical devices necessary to prevent, contain and treat COVID-19.”

Legal academic Julia Dehm from La Trobe University coordinated the open letter. She said she was motivated to organize the open letter after reflecting on the personal impact of the pandemic.

“My daughter who is now 10 months old was born at the height of the second wave of Victoria last year and she still will not meet her grandparents from the father who are in India. Thankfully, they have been vaccinated.

“But we were terrified of the news of the COVID-19 disaster in India. And it really hit me like something really important we could do here in Australia that would have an impact all over the world.”

‘People before profits’

Australian officials are meeting over the next two days to consider changing the rules of the World Trade Organization to allow a temporary waiver of intellectual property rights to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines for high-income countries. low.

The proposal was introduced by developing countries India and South Africa in October 2020 to allow WTO rules on intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines to be suspended for several years to help speed up vaccine production and distribution. .

Amnesty International Australia and other civil society groups helped collect signatures for the petition, which was sent in person to the DFAT office in Sydney on Monday.

The New South Wales and Midwives Association, the Australian Trade and Investment Fair Network and the Australian Diaspora in India group, Humanism Project, also supported the petition.

Tim O’Connor of Amnesty International said the petition urges the Australian delegation to this week’s WTO meeting to take a leading role and openly support the patent waiver proposal.

“Under international human rights law, countries have an obligation to work together to respond to this pandemic.

“Richer countries like Australia, we are one of the 10 richest countries in the OECD, we have a special responsibility to help countries that have fewer resources.

European Council President Charles Michel with the Director-General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in Brussels on 19 May 2021 AFP

“We need to move away from this approach first and we need to think about vaccinating everyone because until we do, none of us will be safe.”

Michael Whaites of the New South Wales Association of Nurses and Midwives said members supported the petition because they saw the effects of the slow pace of first-hand vaccination.

“For us, this is a really important issue. We know that healthcare workers around the world are on the front line trying to fight the COVID pandemic. And we know that 17,000 healthcare workers have dead so far in the last count.

“… We can not understand why our government is hesitating. We are devastated when we know that our Prime Minister may not share those values ​​of the people on profit. We can only imagine that it is on the orders of big pharmaceutical companies We can not see any other reason [for not supporting patent waivers]”

Dr Haroon Kasim from the Humanism Project said the pandemic has had a devastating impact on members of the Indian diaspora community in Australia and this has strengthened calls for a patent waiver.

“Many of us are afraid to open our phones to see calls or WhatsApp messages because almost every day people have loved ones suffering from the COVID-19 crisis, who are not finding beds and who are dying every day.”

The federal government says millions have been allocated for vaccines in Pacific Asia

In Senate Ratings on Friday, Secretary of State Marise Payne confirmed that the federal government had not yet taken a position to publicly support the patent proposal from India and South Africa – which is now backed by more than 100 countries out of 164 member states. of the WTO.

She said vaccine access is being facilitated by the government’s bilateral agreements with countries like Papua New Guinea and contributions to the UN COVAX initiative.

“The government really claims that a $ 623 million contribution to our region, in addition to our 130 million contribution to COVAX, our contributions to CEPI, to Gavi – are significant contributions from the Australian Government to address vaccine access and health security in particular. in the Region. “

A Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesman said Australia was continuing its negotiations with WTO members on the idea of ​​giving up COVID-19 vaccines.

“Australia strongly supports equal access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines as a key tool to end the acute phase of the pandemic, in our region and globally,” the spokesman told SBS News.

“Australia is working closely with WTO members, including the United States and India, to further support equal access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines and to find a positive, consensus-based solution. proposals for the abolition of intellectual property rules and a transition to text-based negotiations “.

The United States last month said it now supports a temporary waiver of COVID-19 vaccines.

“The administration strongly believes in the protection of intellectual property, but in the service of ending this pandemic, it supports the waiver of those protections for COVID-19 vaccines,” said US Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

“We will take an active part in the text-based negotiations at the World Trade Organization (WTO) needed to carry it out.”

Trade Minister Dan Tehan said in March that there were concerns about the impact of the patent revocation on the protection of “the millions of dollars that have gone into research to create these vaccines.”

Trade ministers from 21 economies in Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation held an online meeting hosted by New Zealand over the weekend to discuss issues including the waiver of COVID-19 vaccines.

The ministers agreed to support further discussions on the issue “as soon as possible” and no later than December.

New Zealand Trade Minister Damien O’Connor said obstacles to blocking timely access to vaccines need to be addressed.

“Given all those challenges, if intellectual property is what is holding us back, I think consensus will be reached at the WTO. And I think as APEC economies, we will certainly demand that this be taken seriously,” he said. he said.

Australia 8,000 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine supply in Papua New Guinea in March this year. AAP

Dr Dehm said the WTO laws were created at a time when a scenario of a global pandemic like COVID-19 was not foreseen – and now there is a need to reform the rules with this proposal of temporary removal, but also long-term change .

“The global trade agreement stipulates the need for public health to have exemptions from IP protection, but this is usually for a much more localized epidemic or other supply issues, instead of these exemption circumstances.

“Because of the complexity in many areas, current measures such as compulsory licensing are simply not adequate to deal with the scale of the COVID crisis the world is facing.”

Dr Patricia Ranald from the Australian Trade and Investment Fair Network said there was a concern that the influence of pharmaceutical companies may be why the Australian government has not come out in support of India’s patent abolition proposal.

“I think that [the lack of public support from the Australian government for the patent waiver] is because they are being lobbied by pharmaceutical companies. This is my only possible explanation.

“Speeches from the government have been to say that they will contribute to COVAX and other aid-based efforts which is welcome, but will not be enough [to vaccinate populations in developing nations like PNG and India].

“These efforts need to be stepped up. But also to address the scale of the problem you need to give up.”

Opponents of the waiver said they do not think it is necessary to resolve delays in the supply of vaccines. Pharmaceutical companies have cited concerns with a stimulus for future vaccine innovation and development – although national governments have contributed funds to accelerate the development of COVID-19 vaccines.

The European Union on Friday introduced a counter-proposal for the patent waiver, saying existing rules would suffice, and instead advocates measures such as encouraging vaccine manufacturers to enter into licensing and production partnerships in developing countries.

Ms Ranald says the pandemic has shown the need for long-term reforms to deal with the possibility of future pandemics.

“The rules themselves are very clumsy and slow [developed in 1995] and they still require the government to apply to a particular pharmaceutical company in a process that can take years.

“When you think about it it is strange that the World Trade Organization, which aims to have free trade and competition and ultimately lower prices through free trade and competition – some of the rules are being used to protect monopolies in context. of the pandemic “

The World Health Organization in March called on countries to work towards “a new international treaty on pandemic preparedness and response”.

“This includes greatly enhancing international cooperation to improve, for example, alarm systems, data sharing, research, and local, regional, and global production, and the delivery of medical and public health measures against such measures. such as vaccines, medicines, diagnostics and personal protective equipment “