GAO, Mali (AP) The death toll from Burkina Faso’s deadliest attack in years has risen to at least 132 people and countless others injured, security officials said on Monday.

The jihadists on Friday evening launched an attack on civilians in the village of Solhan in Sahels Yagha province, shooting people and burning houses and markets, the government said. Many of the injured were taken to hospitals in the town of Dori and the country’s capital, Ouagadougou. Nearly 800 people have fled to the nearby city of Sebba, according to an internal report on first aid workers by The Associated Press.

A relief worker in Sebba said there were more than 40 people with bullet wounds and burns from the attack escape. The aid worker spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to speak to the media.

A local journalist, who also did not want to be named for fear of his own safety, told the AP he saw no injured people at Doris Hospital lying across the floor.

For five years, Burkina Faso’s unarmed and unarmed army has been fighting to stop an al-Qaeda-linked jihadist insurgency and the Islamic State group, often arriving late or not at all.

While no group has claimed responsibility, Sahel analysts say the attack was likely carried out by the al-Qaeda-linked group JNIM, which has recently strengthened its position in the area and is the most influential group in province, said Heni Nsaibia, senior researcher on the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data project.

After the attack in Solhan, the attackers withdrew and also placed explosives to prevent the entry of the army, both the geographical aspect and the use of explosives in this way is not typical for the Islamic State, but rather the mode of activity of JNIM, he said.

The attacks were a response to the presence of volunteer fighters in the area, community volunteers fighting alongside the military. Since the program began last year, volunteers have become perpetrators of violence against civilians as well as targets for jihadists who accuse them of supporting the military, with civilians carrying the burden of violence.

The militarization of the war on terror has created more uncertainty than benefits, and both sides, jihadists and pro-state militias are targeting civilians, said Tanguy Quidelleur a Ph.D. candidate at the Institute of Social Sciences and Politics who has researched in self-defense groups in the Sahel.

The West African country had seen relative calm in recent months after a secret ceasefire was reached between JNIM and the government. Earlier this year, jihadists told the AP that they had been instructed to lay down their weapons and not understand the recent escalation of fighting.

“I think there are attacks again because there are new people recruited by the group (and) … not everyone who laid down their arms returned to the community,” a former jihadist who left the group in October told the AP by telephone.

The fighting has created the world’s fastest growing displacement crisis, with more than 1.2 million people internally displaced.

The slaughter of over 100 civilians, the highest death toll from a single attack in recent years in Burkina Faso, marks a shocking escalation in violence that has engulfed the country since 2015. Killed in the middle of the night by gunmen, the victims include women and children who were given no choice but to flee, no chance of survival, said Manenji Mangundu, the country’s director for the Norwegian Refugee Council in Burkina Faso.