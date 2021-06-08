The GP is fighting plans to share NHS data with the private sector.

Currently, all 36 medical surgeries in the City of London at Tower Hamlets have agreed to keep records at the start of the collection on 1 July 2021. Reported by the Guardian.. Dr. Ameen Kamlana, Physician, is a family physician based in Tower Hamlets and participates in patient protests and automatic discarding of NHS medical records, including details such as mental and sexual health records, criminal history, etc. . We believe that trust between us will hurt. , Insists. “The benefits of responsible and secure use of public data and public health data are immeasurable,” said Dr. Kamlana for The Guardian. “But our problem with this particular proposal is that it was done in a hurry. To let the public know about the plan and let them decide for themselves if they are happy with it. There is no public relations campaign. “Basically, what is needed here is all human health, so codify it in human data, including physical, mental, sexual and health, from birth to death. Everything you have done, family and work worries, drug and alcohol history, etc. Basically, you are required to submit all the most private details of your life, and we are what the average person does. I was worried I did not know if I was being killed. “

The NHS Digital Future Database will not include legally restricted data such as full patient address, footage and videos taken during a personal visit, IVF treatment and sex restoration surgery. NHS Digital says everything in your data that can directly identify you may be mixed up before it is uploaded by your local GP clinic. However, the organization acknowledges that this process is completely reversible. NHS Digital holds the code that decomposes the data into its original state. She claims that anonymous data can only be restored “if there is a legitimate reason and it is necessary to comply with data protection laws”. However, privacy activists have criticized the plan as “legally problematic”. Privacy activists claim that 55 million patient records in the UK, compiled next month, will be made available to researchers and private third parties. This data will be used in research and planning, and NHS Digital will “define the new medical and care services needed in the community, provide clinical guidance and policies, and treat serious illnesses such as heart disease. We support research and development. “Disease, diabetes, cancer.”

If you want to exclude it from the database, you have time to delete the NHS registry. To be excluded from receiving data, you must complete a form and submit it to the GP. If you do not do this within the deadline (June 23, 2021), medical records will be a permanent feature of the NHS Digital Database. It will work if you select after June 23, but will only apply to future data. Historical data will continue to be available to NHS researchers, academic and commercial partners. You can find the form you need to get rid of Here.. MedConfidential, a privacy-focused advocacy group critical of raising the alarm, told the Financial Times: The NHS digital page and some YouTube videos and some tweets do not scratch your entire GP history and do not delete it. “

An NHS Digital spokeswoman told Express.co.uk, “Patient data is already used every day to plan and improve medical services, research for better treatment and save lives. In between, GPs have been used to benefit millions of us. Identify and protect the most vulnerable people, establish leadership vaccine programs in the world, and die from covidae. It is to identify the hospital treatment that prevented the disease. “We have worked with physicians, patients, data, privacy and ethics experts to design and build a better system for collecting this data. The data are for health and care planning and research. Used for purposes only. Proper legal basis and legitimate need to use it. We have a responsibility to protect patient data very seriously. “

The GP is fighting plans to share NHS data with the private sector.

