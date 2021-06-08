Imran, Boris Johnson discuss Afghan peace, Covid







ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday held a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and exchanged views on the current trajectory of bilateral relations, the Afghan peace process, the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change. Imran impressed in the UK to reconsider the decision to place Pakistan on the Red List of travel bans. He thanked Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his thoughtful message about the World Environment Day event held in Islamabad on 5 June. Imran expressed hope that Pakistan and the UK will be able to build an even stronger partnership by moving forward, especially in the areas of trade and investment. The two leaders agreed on the importance of high-level exchanges between the two countries. Imran praised the efforts of Prime Minister Boris Johnson in effectively combating the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK and also briefed him on measures taken by Pakistan to combat the pandemic by saving lives, providing livelihoods and stimulating the economy. On Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated Pakistan’s support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process. The Prime Minister reiterated his long stance that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and that a negotiated political solution was the only way forward. Underlining the importance of a responsible withdrawal, the Prime Minister praised his British counterpart the Pakistanis for their continued efforts to support the Afghan peace process as part of a shared responsibility. Imran briefed Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the progress made by Pakistan in strengthening its AML / CFT framework. He urged FATF members to recognize Pakistan’s achievements in line with its standards. The two sides agreed to continue working together to further strengthen relations and advance the common goal of regional and global peace and stability. Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to visit London next month for official high-level meetings and also to watch the Pakistan-England cricket match in Cardiff or London. A government source confirmed that both the UK and Pakistan administrations were finalizing the visit plan. The source shared that Prime Minister Imran Khan was likely to watch Pakistan play against England either in Cardiff on July 8 or in London at the Lords on July 10. This will be Imran Khans’ first visit to the UK, three years after being sworn in as prime minister. The news understands that the UK government made an invitation to Imran to visit the country for discussions and also to see the start of the Pakistani cricket campaign in the UK this summer. Reliable sources shared that the two sides were finalizing plans for Imran Khans discussion meetings with Boris Johnson as well as separate meetings with parliamentarians and four government ministries. Prime Minister Khans ‘meeting plans were understood during Sunday’s discussion when Prime Minister Imran Khans’ phone call with Prime Minister Boris Johnson was closed for Monday, according to an undercover source. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired a meeting of the National Polio Eradication Task Force here. Imran said reporting just one polio case across the country was an important achievement, but their mission was to get rid of Pakistan from it completely. He stressed that only with the joint and joint efforts of federal and provincial governments can Pakistan be made without polio. He added that during the crowning eruption, the government not only protected people’s lives but also maintained economic stability which was valued by the world. We must defeat polio with the same ingredient, he noted. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Prime Ministers Sardar Usman Buzdar, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Mahmood Khan, Muhammad Khalid Khurshid, Special Assistants Dr. the Ministry of Health and international organizations participated.



