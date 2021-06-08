Pandemic Covid-19: Updates and Live News for June 8, 2021

Canada is decided to ease quarantine rules for vaccinated travelers as pressure mounts on the government to ease restrictions with the approaching summer tourism season. UK plan to ease a deadlock may be delayed by two weeks for concerns about new strains of the virus.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced free shots for all adults starting June 21, vowing to speed up the inoculation effort of the hard-hit country. China is in talks to produce Covid-19 vaccines with 10 countries and is encouraging vaccine manufacturers to transfer technology to poorer countries.

Main developments:

Reopening in the UK may be delayed by two weeks: Time (10:30 am HK)

The UK plan to ease a deadlock could be delayed by two weeks as cabinet ministers are becoming pessimistic following a conference by the government’s top medical official and chief scientific officer, the Times of London reported, citing a cabinet source.

Officials issued a “rather grim” announcement to cabinet ministers, stressing concerns over the rate of transmission of new coronavirus strains and that vaccinations did not provide 100% protection.

Earlier, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was too early to say whether a planned easing of coronavirus restrictions on June 21 could move forward.

China in talks on vaccine cooperation (9:22 am HK)

China is discussing cooperation to produce Covid-19 vaccines with 10 countries while encouraging vaccine manufacturers to transfer technology to developing countries, according to state media Xinhua, citing an interview with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Currently, three Chinese vaccine manufacturers have conducted joint production with eight countries, said MIIT official Mao Junfeng.

The World Health Organization has called for increased domestic vaccine production in low-income countries so that they do not rely on importing photos from richer nations in an emergency.

Inside India’s Second Catastrophic Wave (9:17 am HK)

The seeds of this year’s massive number of coronavirus deaths in India were sown by a premature declaration of victory after the first wave in 2020, a series of government mistakes and rampant misinformation on social media.

Philippines approves shooting at Sinopharm, Indonesia demands more vaccines (9:04 am HK)

Philippines has cleared the Sinopharm Group Co. coronavirus vaccine, adding more than 15 million doses expected to arrive in the coming weeks as the nation aims to speed up inoculation.

Indonesia has requested more Covid vaccines from China through Covax. The Indonesian government has offered to become the manufacturing center for China vaccines in Asean as it seeks to improve co-operation.

Thai Government is expected to sign purchase agreements with manufacturers for 20 million doses of Pfizer Inc. vaccines. and 5 million doses of Johnson & Johnson this week.

Canada to relax quarantine for vaccinated travelers (8:09 am HK)

The government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is drafting plans to mitigate the current 14-day isolation period for border crossers who have had two doses of vaccine, according to people familiar with the discussions. Travelers entering Canada will still be tested for the virus and may be required to quarantine for a shorter period.

The plan is expected to be announced within days, though time may shift. It is unclear when the changes will take effect or whether Canada will open its borders to non-US travelers at the same time.

A vaccination site at the Kew Gardens hockey rink in Toronto. Photography: Rick Madonik / Toronto Star / Getty Images

China Market Sales Using Theory of Natural Origins (8:05 am HK)

Chinese markets linked to some of the earliest Covid-19 cases were illegally selling a range of wildlife from which the coronavirus could have spread, according to a study published less than two weeks after US President Joe Biden ordered a deeper investigation into the genesis of the pandemic.

Mink, camouflaged palm trees, raccoon dogs, Siberian clothes, badgers and Chinese bamboo rats were among 38 species of animals sold directly at markets in Wuhan from May 2017 to November 2019, researchers said Monday in a letter in the journal Scientific Reports originally presented last October.

“As we warn against misuse of the origin of Covid-19, wildlife for sale in Wuhan suffered poor welfare and hygiene conditions and we detail a range of other zoonotic infections that they can vectorize,” lead author Xiao Xiao, of Lab Animal Research Center at Hubei University of Chinese Medicine in Wuhan, and his colleagues writes.

Indian doctors seeing unusual symptoms (6am in HK)

A Covid care center for infected patients in New Delhi on May 23rd. Photo: Anindito Mukherjee / Getty Images

The variant of the coronavirus that triggered the devastating epidemic of India Covid-19 is the most infectious that has appeared so far. Doctors now want to know if it is too Heavier.

Hearing impairment, severe stomach upsets and blood clots leading to gangrene, symptoms not commonly seen in patients with Covid, have been linked by doctors in India to the so-called Delta variant. In England and Scotland, early evidence suggests the now dominant strain carries a higher risk of hospitalization.

“We need more research to analyze whether these newer clinical presentations are related to B.1.617 or not,” said Abdul Ghafur, an infectious disease physician at Apollo Hospital in Chennai, the largest city in South India. Ghafur said he is seeing more Covid-19 patients with diarrhea now than in the initial wave of the epidemic.

CEO of 23andMe Inc. Anne Wojcicki discusses the company’s latest finding for a genetic variant associated with loss of smell and taste among Covid-19 patients.

Airlines request resumption of US-UK flights (10 a.m. NY)

Airlines from Britain and the US issued one joint prayer for resumption of travel between the two countries, saying government curbs on the world’s most lucrative airline are hampering an economic recovery.

Leisure and business travel can be resumed without compromising efforts to combat Covid-19, the heads of Delta Air Lines Inc., United Airlines Holdings Inc., American Airlines Group Inc. said Monday. and JetBlue Airways Corp. They were joined by counterparts from British Airways and Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd.

As carriers have sought to resume transatlantic travel since last summer, the latest push comes days before President Joe Biden decided to attend the G-7 summit in England.

India to provide free vaccines over 18 (8:04 am NY)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced free shots for all adults at an address to the nation, a move sparked by criticism of his administration for tackling India’s second deadly wave of the virus and a packed vaccination.

A health worker inoculates an Amazon employee in Bangalore on June 5th. Photo: Manjunath Kiran / AFP / Getty Images

In half Addressing one hour on national television, Modi said all Indians over the age of 18 will be vaccinated free of charge starting June 21, vowing to speed up the inoculation machine. His administration will also provide shooting for states, overturning an earlier policy required by provinces to compete for supplies for certain age categories.

The South Asian nation has administered 232 million doses since the start of the world’s largest vaccination on Jan. 16, with 3.4% fully immunized. At this rate, it will take another 22 months to cover 75% of the population, according to the Bloomberg Vaccination Tracker.

Moderna seeks EU cleanup for teens (7:30 am NY)

Moderna Inc. applied for a conditional marketing authorization in the European Union that would allow its vaccine to be given to adolescents after the company found that the target was very effective in the age group.

Moderna said Monday that it had applied for a permit for 12-17 year olds to EU regulators and was planning to apply for equivalent status – an emergency use authorization – with the US Food and Drug Administration. The company has also asked regulators. Canadians authorize intent for that age group.

Cases in Indonesia jump more in three months (5:45 am NY)

Drivers receive buffer for Covid-19 at a checkpoint in Surabaya, East Java on June 6. Photography: Juni Kriswanto / AFP / Getty Images

Indonesia added 6,993 cases on Monday, the most since March 4, after the government warned that new infections would continue to rise until June or July.

The expected revival after the Eid holiday in late May could last for about five to seven weeks as people gradually return from their cities, said Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin. About half of the 72,000 beds assigned to Covid-19 patients have been filled, he added.

