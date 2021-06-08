International
Maldives Foreign Minister elected President of the next General Assembly |
Abdulla Shahids’s long diplomatic experience, including his current role as Minister of Foreign Affairs, has given him a deep understanding of the importance of multilateralism in addressing today’s global challenges. said Secretary General Antnio Guterres.
He congratulated the President-elect on his election of hope as his main theme vision statement and noted that, coming from a small developing country, Mr. Shahid will bring unique knowledge to the Assembly as the world prepares for the UN climate conference, COP26, in Glasgow in November.
In what was a contested election, attended by the former Afghan Foreign Minister Zalmai Rassoul, Mr. Shahid collected 143 votes, Mr. Rassouls 48.
I also want to express my deep appreciation for His Excellency Dr. Zalmai Rassoul and thank him for his contribution to this dynamic process, added the UN chief.
During the meeting, the Secretary-General also drew lots to determine the Member State that would take first place in the Assembly Hall in September, which went to Suriname.
Greetings and selection
The senior UN official also expressed his deep appreciation for Volkan Bozkir for his extraordinary leadership as President of the Assembly during the 75th anniversary session.
As our most representative body, the General Assembly is the foundation of all our work at the United Nations and essential to our effectiveness as an Organization, he said. In 2021, the world needs that effectiveness more than ever.
On May 6, Mr. Bozkir met informally interactive dialogues in the General Assembly Hall as mandated in resolution 71/323 in which the candidates answered questions previously posed by civil society and other representatives.
I heartily congratulate the honorable Abdullah Shahid for his election as the next President of the UN General Assembly, said the incumbent President, recalling that the President-elect has been a strong voice for the small developing countries of the island .
The outgoing President also acknowledged the strong candidacy of Mr. Zalmai Rassoul, saying that his extensive experience in multilateral diplomacy and comprehensive vision has earned the respect of Member States.
At this important time in his country’s history, the support of the international community for Afghanistan’s long journey to democracy is as essential as ever, he said.
Photo by KB / Loey Felipe
Terrible in black
The UN chief said millions of people are mourning the loss of their loved ones COVID-19 pandemic to a crisis that has dealt a bodily blow to communities, societies and economies.
As long as everyone, everywhere has access to vaccines, it continues to pose a major threat, he stressed.
The 76th Assembly will face the impact of the pandemic on all three pillars of our work: peace, sustainable development and human rights, Mr Guterres said, wishing Mr Shahidevery success in his task.
Determined support
The UN Chief concluded by offering his full support to the President-elect and the entire Secretariat in achieving common goals and in defending universal values.
Meanwhile, messages of support and congratulations echoed on all social media, including from the World Health Organizationwho) Tedros chief Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who said he looked forward to working with Mr Shahidto to end the COVID19 pandemic and towards health for all.
Other elected officials
The chairpersons for the six UN Main Committees were also elected.
Morocco’s Omar Hilale will chair the First Committee, which deals with disarmament; Vanessa Frazier from Malta will chair the Second Committee on Economic and Financial Affairs; and Djiboutis Mohamed Siad Doualeh will chair the Third Committee, which covers human rights, humanitarian and social issues.
The Chair of the Fourth Committee on Special Policy and Decolonization will be Egriselda Aracely Gonzlez Lpez from El Salvador; Mher Margaryan of Armenia will chair the Fifth Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Affairs; and Alya Ahmed Saif Al-Thani of Qatar will chair the Sixth Committee, charged with international law and other legal issues.
