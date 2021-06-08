Boeings Stingray Carries out the first unmanned fuel





On June 4, the Boeing / US Navy team developing the MQ-25 Stingray unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) underwent a milestone when the first test aircraft passed fuel to an in-person receiver in flight. A Boeing F / A-18F Super Hornet from the Maritime Air Systems Command (VX-23) Impact Testing Directorate was the host aircraft and it made a formation assessment before engaging with the Air Fuel Store (ARS) conducted by MQ-25. The fuel was transferred to an air speed and corresponding operating altitude. “This flight lays the foundation for integration into the carrier environment, allowing for a greater capability toward unmanned team concepts,” said Rear Admiral Brian Corey, who oversees the Executive Office of the Unfair Aviation and Weapons Program. Shocks. “The MQ-25 will greatly increase the range and durability of the carrier’s next air arm – equipping our aircraft with additional assets in the future.” “This is our mission, a drone that frees our strike fighters from the role of tanker and gives the Carrier Air Wing a greater range, flexibility and capability,” added Captain Chad Reed, Aviation Program Office Manager Navy PMA-268 transporter). “Seeing the MQ-25 fulfilling its core tasks today – supplying an F / A-18 – is a significant and exciting moment for the Navy and shows concrete progress towards realizing the MQ-25’s fleet capabilities.” Boeing used its company-owned MQ-25 test item, known as the T1, which flew from its test site at MidAmerica Airport in Mascoutah, Illinois. T1 has flown since September 2019 and has undertaken 25 flights, including some with ARS attached. Significant data were collected during the flight in the air wave interaction areas, and guidance and control. Based on the data analysis, software changes can be included at an early stage of testing if required. In the coming months, the T1 will continue to undergo envelope expansion flight tests and engine testing, validating the results of many hours of simulations. Later in the year, the air vehicle will be transported to Norfolk, Virginia, from where it will be hijacked aboard an aircraft carrier for deck handling tests. The T1 was built at Boeing’s expense, but the company has seven other Stingrays under contract for Navy tests. Four Engineering Development Model (EDM) aircraft were commissioned as part of the original contract in August 2018 and three System Demonstration Test (SDTA) items were added to a contract modification in April 2020. Current planning envisages Marina received 72 MQ-25A, with entry into service scheduled for 2024.

