Resorts International Sandals Celebrates World Oceans Day

“As guests return to enjoy our beauty Caribbean“World Ocean Day is a reminder that beauty and health are our responsibility,” said SRI Executive Chairman and Founder and President of the Sandal Foundation. Adam Stewart. “Over the next ten years, we [The Sandals Foundation] have pledged to develop and implement conservation efforts, engaging more than 100,000 people in educational endeavors, planting 30,000 fragments of coral and seeing thousands of sea turtle keys.

According to Stewart, a sixth generation Jamaican, the preservation of Caribbean is personal “The Caribbean is our home and the sea, the center of our lives. “Inviting visitors to join us in our efforts to preserve and protect everything it offers is a privilege and an opportunity to share why we are so passionate about it and to take it very seriously.”

Take part in Caribbean Turtle Conservation

From May to December, endangered sea turtles come ashore to lay their eggs together Caribbean beaches With local partners such as Oracabessa FoundationIN Jamaica, visitors can attend the Sandal Foundation and SRI efforts to reduce turtle nest loss due to predators and adverse weather conditions, and once out, help annoying baby turtles make their way straight detit.

Last year, SRI and the Sandal Foundation helped lay 18,940 eggs. This year, Sandals plans to see anywhere from 16,000 to 23,000 hatchling ventures in the Caribbean, and invites visitors to attendThe Turtle Watch Experience on the Island Roads, where visitors to Sandale Resorts and Beach Places in Eight rivers work with local turtle conservation authorities and help monitor thousands of fresh eggs while traveling at sea.

Reconstruction of reefs

Across the world’s oceans and seas, coral reefs, which are essential for biodiversity conservation and standing as a coastal defensive barrier, are dying. IN Caribbean, Sandale Foundation has a partnership with CARIBSAVE and Coral Restoration

International Foundation to Assist in Construction Caribbean coral nurseries and support one of the most valuable methods of conservation: coral planting.

Guests of anyone Sandale Resort at St. Luciacan be joined to aintroductory course in coral plantingand learn the science of nurseries during their stay. Once familiar with the basic skills and knowledge required to successfully spread corals in underwater nurseries, PADI certified guests can take their new offshore lessons in a specialized dive to set their new skills in saving working Caribbean coral reefs.

Furthermore, planting coral fragments by the Sandals team members and guests at St. Lucia has already contributed to three new nurseries in Caribbean, each of which will grow up to 2,000 corals per year to be replanted in dying reefs.

CInvasion Lion Fish Population

The lionfish population, although extremely beautiful, is invasive and very destructive to the biodiversity of Caribbean waters Without natural predators and the ability to consume marine life twice its size, the lionfish destroys coral reefs and preys on more than 70 species of fish. The Sandals Foundation’s Marine Guard and Watersports team, an authorized and highly trained task force, consistently removes invasive species from marine sanctuaries for conservation purposes.

Divers vacationing at Sandals Resorts or Beaches Resorts can join a specialdive into the lion fish huntand earn a PADI certification in lionfish removal through an Invasive Species Tracker specialization course. Furthermore, Sandals Resorts International sponsors lionfish tours to reduce populations and raise consumer awareness. In fact, guests taking part in a lion fish hunt can transform their catch by SRI chefs into a specially prepared lion fish dish.

Stewart says that while World Oceans Day occurs only once a year, SRI and the Sandal Foundation support the sustainability of the ocean through its strategic program on land and at sea throughout the year. In fact, through its ongoing partnership with the non-profit Oceanic Global Foundation, SRI was the first comprehensive tourism company to eliminate single-use plastic straw and shredder in 2018 and has continued to work with Oceanic Global to eliminate all single-use plastics throughout the organization. “Working to preserve and improve the quality, beauty and goodness of our oceans is a necessity that has direct consequences for the livelihood of Caribbean the people and of course, the visitors who adorn our shores. We really are all in this together, “Stewart said.

As part of the standard operating procedure, SRI derives goods and services from companies that share their values ​​regarding ethics and environmental and social responsibility. This includes contracting with fishermen who are committed to sustainable capture methods and partnering with companies committed to marine ecosystem health. On land, the enterprise employs extensive freshwater, waste management and energy conservation programs; has eliminated hazardous substances, reduced greenhouse gas emissions and focused on community development and education programs.

For more information on the work of Sandals Resorts International (SRI) and the Sandals Foundation this World Oceans Day, visit: www.sandals.comAND www.sandalsfoundation.com

