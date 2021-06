Identical twin rescues brother or sister from crocodile jaws in Mexico surf resort

trip June 8, 2021 3:04 AM 2 minutes to read

British twin Melissa Laurie was left in a coma after her sister Georgia rescued her from a crocodile. Photo / supplied

A British tourist has been left fighting for her life in Mexico after being rescued from the jaws of a crocodile by her identical twin. Melissa Laurie, 28, was pulled underwater by the animal while swimming in a lagoon at night with her sister Georgia. The attack left Melissa with serious injuries, in a coma caused by medicine, recently reported. The attack took place shortly after noon in the Pacific surfing resort of Puerto Escondido. Both women received injuries in the attack. Melissa, an experienced zoo and diver, knew the dangers but did not see the attack coming. The twins had made the trip after dark in Manialtepec Lagoon, their father told Sean Online mail. Heated plankton has made coastal lagoons popular attractions for swimmers, though there are warnings that crocodiles also inhabit the waters. “They were swimming after dark in bioluminescent waters when Georgia heard Melissa screaming,” he said. “She called her but she did not answer. She could hear the other members of the tour group but did not hear anything from her sister. So, she was put under her search.” Sean described how they had discovered his daughter just for a second attack coming from the crocodile. “After a few minutes she found Melissa floating face down on the surface. But when she was bringing her back to the boat, the crocodile attacked again. “Georgia had to fight her. She kept punching her in the head. She suffered bruises, bite wounds as well.” “She was very brave,” he said. Similar articles The twins were to return home in November, after an eight-month trip around the world. Photo / Facebook Having been traveling the world since March, the twins were due to return home to the UK in November. Parents of girls are trying to fly out to visit their daughters, but this is complicated by Covid restrictions. Mexico is an ‘Amber List’ country that requires UK citizens to quarantine for 10 days in return. In a statement, the British Foreign Office confirmed that they were helping the family. “We are supporting the family of two British women who are in hospital in Mexico and are in contact with local authorities,” said a spokeswoman for the UK Foreign Office.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos