McDermott announces leadership change





HOUSTON, June 7, 2021 / PRNewswire / – McDermott International, Ltd. announced today that Lee McIntire, an independent director on the McDermott Board of Directors, will assume the effectiveness of the Interim Chief Executive’s responsibilities immediately. David Dickson, The Chief Executive, has decided to resign. “Lee is a strategic and pragmatic leader,” he said Nils Larsen, Chief Executive Officer. “He brings extensive experience leading successful engineering and construction firms and will work closely with McDermott executives. McDermott has tremendous skills, resources and talent, and we are confident in the Company ‘s future. I also want to thank David for his service and desire for the best. “ Mr McIntire said, “I’ve admired the McDermott project execution and customer focus for years and I was pleased to join the Board last year. I have confidence in the organization and am committed to staying focused. safety, efficiency, the environment and our customers. “ circle Lee McIntire Mr. McIntire was recruited to join the McDermott Board of Directors at July 2020. He brings more than 35 years in customer-centered construction engineering and executive leadership. Mr. McIntire most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Terrapower from August 2015 to October 2018 and was previously Chairman, CEO and President of CH2M HILL, a global engineering services company, from 2006 to 2014. At CH2M HILL, Mr. McIntire doubled the company’s revenue, increased its workforce to more than 30,000, and expanded its presence international company. Before joining CH2M HILL, Mr. McIntire was a Partner and Executive Vice President and a member of the Bechtel Corporation board from 1989 to 2004. Mr. McIntire has served on numerous corporate boards including the Nuclear Energy Institute Executive Committee, National Petroleum Council and British Aerospace ( BAE). He is currently a board member for Ovintiv (Encana) and Spur Petroleum. Mr. McIntire holds a Bachelor of Science degree from University of Nebraska College of Civil Engineering and a Master’s Degree from Thunderbird School of Global Management in Arizona. He attended the Executive Management Program at E Dartmouthit Tuck Business School and served as executive residence in University of California, Davis, Graduate School of Management. About McDermott McDermott is a leading, fully integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach to designing and building infrastructure solutions to responsibly transport and transform oil and gas into the products the world needs today. From concept to commissioning, our expertise and comprehensive solutions provide security, innovation and added value to energy projects worldwide. It’s called “McDermott One Way.” Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott’s locally focused and globally integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diverse fleet of specialized naval construction vessels and fabrication equipment worldwide. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com. Statements looking forward McDermott warns that statements in this communication that provide information other than historical information are far-sighted and include risks, contingencies, and uncertainties. These future statements may include, inter alia, statements regarding the business plans discussed in this press release. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in those future statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements are made on the basis of various underlying assumptions and are subject to multiple risks, contingencies and uncertainties, including, inter alia: adverse changes in the markets in which we operate or the credit or equity markets; our inability to successfully execute overdue contracts; changes in project design or schedules; availability of qualified personnel; changes in the terms, scope or timing of contracts, cancellations of contracts, change orders and other modifications and actions by our customers and other business parties; changes in industry norms; actions by McDermott lenders or other creditors and adverse results in legal or dispute resolution proceedings. If one or more of these risks materialize, or if the underlying assumptions turn out to be incorrect, the actual results may differ materially from those predicted by future statements. You should not place undue reliance on future statements. This communication reflects the views of McDermott’s management as of the date of this guidance. With the exception of the measure required by applicable law, McDermott assumes no obligation to update or revise any future statements. Contacts: Investor relations

