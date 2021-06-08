Publisher’s Platform: Some Thoughts on June 7th World Food Safety Day

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), with about 600 million cases of foodborne illness per year, unsafe food is a threat to human health and economies, affecting disproportionately vulnerable and marginalized people, especially women and children, conflict-affected populations and migrants. About 420,000 people worldwide die each year after eating contaminated food, and children under the age of 5 bear 40% of the burden of the disease from food, with 125,000 deaths each year.

World Food Safety Day on June 7 aims to draw attention and inspire action to help prevent, detect and manage food hazards by contributing to food security, human health, economic prosperity, agriculture, market entry , tourism and sustainable development. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) jointly facilitate the observance of World Food Safety Day, in cooperation with Member States and other relevant organizations. This international day is an opportunity to strengthen efforts to ensure that the food we eat is safe, food security is high on the public agenda, and to reduce the burden of food-borne diseases globally.

I think about it more on a personal level. It has been over 28 years since the outbreak of Jack in the Box E. coli in 1993 a few hundred sick – many with kidney failure – some died – and, changed the trajectory of my legal work. It was around this time in 1993 that Bri Kinner – who became the face of the lawsuit – was still months away from being discharged from hospital – see Video

I still remember visiting her and her family at the hospital – I still remember the smell of the room and the sight of a 9-year-old girl squirming with a catch, where her large intestines once were. It was an honor to try to do justice to him – look at the book Poisoned – will soon be a documentary.

I could not even begin to list all the people in the world who have been affected by the food safety system failures I have met or represented. But, there are many that I can not forget:

Linda Rivera – was hospitalized for two years after eating Nestle Toll House biscuit dough and developing one of the most complex E. coli infections for anyone who survived the acute phase of the infection – see alsoWashington Post.

Stephanie Smith – a dancer who lost her ability to walk even because of a Cargill hamburger stained by E. coli – see the Pulitzer Prize-winning article in New York Times.

Clifford Tousignant – a Korean War Purple Heart winner who died from peanut butter contaminated with Salmonella.

Dr. Michael Hauser – who was one of at least 33 people who died from contaminated melon in Listeria.

Lucas Parker – a 4-year-old who is unable to walk, talk or feed on his own due to the severity of his E. coli infection.

You take my word for it, it has profoundly affected me, but it has tragically affected these people and their families. I could spend hours talking about The Listeria tragedy in South Africa– 1000 sick with 200 dead and three years later without justice.

These people all need our joint efforts.

For all food safety I professionals – we still have a lot to do.

I’ll leave you with this video – this, I can never shake.