Train barrels in another in Pakistan, killing at least 51

A high-speed train crashed into another derailed train in Pakistan, killing at least 51 people.

GHOTKI, Pakistan – A high-speed train plunged into another derailed train in Pakistan just before dawn on Monday, killing at least 51 people and launching a desperate attempt to search for wrecked cars for survivors and dead, authorities said.

More than 100 other people were injured. Calls for help pierced the night as passengers climbed out of overturned or crushed rail cars. Prayers continued to echo throughout the day at the scene in Ghotki district, in the southern province of Sindh.

The heavy machinery arrived to open several cars and more than 15 hours after the collision, rescue crews carefully removed the wreckage while searching for anyone who might remain trapped even though hopes were fading for survivors. The army deployed troops, engineers and helicopters to help.

The Millat Express train derailed around 3:30 a.m. and the Sir Syed Express train hit it a few minutes later, said Usman Abdullah, a Ghotki deputy commissioner. It was not immediately clear what caused the deviation, and the second train driver said he braked when he saw the disabled train but had no time to avoid the collision.

About 1,100 passengers were on board the two trains, railway officials said.

“The challenge for us is to quickly rescue those passengers who are still trapped in the rubble,” said Umar Tufail, a district police chief.

The death toll was steadily rising during the day and the chances of finding survivors were dwindling, said Rizwan Nazir, a district administration official.

Authorities brought lights so rescue teams could work through the night. Relatives of some of the missing passengers were waiting nearby.

Passengers with critical injuries had to be flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital.

Engineers and experts were trying to determine what caused the crash, said Azam Swati, the railway minister who headed to the crash site. He told the Associated Press that all aspects will be considered, including the possibility of sabotage.

The railway track segment where the crash happened was old and needed to be replaced, Habibur Rehman Gilani, chairman of Pakistan Railways, told Pakistan Geo News TV. He gave no details.

Aijaz Ahmed, the driver of the Sir Syed Express, told the station that seeing the train off the rails, he tried his best to avoid the collision by braking but failed. Railway officials said Ahmed was slightly injured and villagers pulled him from the train engine after the collision.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his deep sorrow over the tragedy, saying on Twitter that he asked the railway minister to oversee the rescue work and ordered a crash investigation.

According to local media, some of the passengers on the Millat Express were heading towards a wedding party.

Mohammad Amin, one of the passengers on the Millat Express who had minor injuries, told the AP from a hospital that before the train left the southern port city of Karachi, he and his brother saw mechanics working on one of the cars.

This made them believe there was something wrong with him, but they made sure everything was okay. Amin said he believed the car he was working on was the one that later derailed. Railway officials said they were recording the statements of survivors, including drivers.

Train accidents are common in Pakistan, where successive governments have paid little attention to improving the maintained signal system and the traces of aging.

In 1990, a packed passenger boarded a freight train on foot in southern Pakistan, killing 210 people in the worst rail disaster in the country’s history.

Associated Press writer Munir Ahmed contributed to the story from Islamabad.