Indian court calls for comprehensive reforms to respect LGBTQ rights





Judge Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court ruled in favor of the couple, who complained that police had subjected them to harassing interrogations after their parents filed a missing persons report.

But the judge also used the case to issue a broad ruling seeking the elimination of what he described as illegal discrimination against members of the LGBTQ community. He ordered state and federal government departments to report back on the steps they intend to take to meet.

His recommendations included raising awareness of police and government officials to ensure that they respect LGBTQ rights and revoking the licenses of medical practitioners who claim to be able to “cure” homosexuality.

Schools and colleges should make gender toilets available, and non-conforming gender or trans inmates should be placed separately if necessary to protect them from sexual assault, the judge said.

“Ignorance is not an excuse to normalize any form of discrimination,” Venkatesh wrote in his order. Educators should turn to parents to help “raise parents’ awareness of LGBTQ + community issues and gender non-conforming students, to provide supportive families,” read his order. Activists hailed the order as a key step towards equality for marginalized groups. Although the court cannot impose on itself such a wide-ranging change with a single decision, government departments also cannot ignore the order to report on the steps they plan to take to comply. Arguments raised by the judge can also serve as a precedent for future cases. “This is the first major order addressing most of the challenges to the entire LGBTQIA + community and issuing specific guidelines,” said L Ramakrishnan, vice president at SAATHII, a Chennai-based public health advocacy group. “I am hopeful for change as the judge has indicated that he would follow the instructions regularly,” he said. When reaching his decision, the judge said he had sought information about same-sex relationships from a psychologist. The judge described himself as not “completely smart” and said he belonged to the majority in India who “have not yet fully understood homosexuality”. Activists and those in the LGBTQ community have fought for years to overturn the country’s anti-gay laws, much inherited from the former British colonial government. Social attitudes remain largely conservative, although there have been steps forward in recent years. Homosexual sex was finally legalized in 2018 in a unanimous decision by the Supreme Court; another law was passed in 2019 to protect transgender rights, although it drew criticism for a provision requiring transgender people to obtain a certificate to confirm their status.

