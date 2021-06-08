Ratko Mladic: Serbian crusader called ’embodiment of evil’

Kalinovik (Bosnia and Herzegovina) (AFP)

Ratko Mladic insists he was chosen by “fate” to protect the Serb people from a Western attack, but on Tuesday he will find out if his fate is to spend the rest of his life in prison for genocide.

Judges will rule on his appeal against his 2017 conviction for war crimes in Bosnia that judges in The Hague said were “among the most disgusting known to mankind”.

Among the most notorious was the massacre of some 8,000 Muslim boys and men in Srebrenica in 1995 – a genocide, the court ruled, orchestrated by military leader Mladic and his political friend Radovan Karadzic.

The slaughter – the worst atrocity in Europe since World War II – led the media around the world to call him the “Bosnian butcher”.

Former UN human rights chief Zeid Ra’ad al Hussein described him as “the embodiment of evil” after his sentencing.

But most Serbs continue to respect it.

“He just defended his people,” Serbian veteran Ljubo Tomovic told AFP. “To condemn him would be a disgrace and a sin.”

Mladic, who is in his late 70s, has consistently pushed his image as a “simple man” chosen to defend his people.

“Fate put me in a position to defend my country that you Western powers had destroyed with the help of the Vatican and the Western mafia,” he told his appeals hearing last year.

However, he oversaw a siege of the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo, for more than three years, his snipers and artillery shells killing thousands of men, women and children on the streets and in their homes.

And video footage from Srebrenica shows him securing a 12-year-old Muslim boy shortly before his soldiers massacre thousands of civilians.

Days later, he is seen returning to a deserted Srebrenica, telling the camera: “We are giving this city to the Serbian people as a gift.”

Mladic formed a Serbian nationalist triumph with Karadzic and former Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic who unleashed a wave of ethnic killings in a bid to revise the map of the region.

While Karadzic was the ideologue and Milosevic the cunning politician, Mladic was a soldier and his henchman was waging war.

– ‘Narcisistic, arrogant’ –

Mladic had barely breathed before his life was indelibly marked by the conflict.

He was born during World War II in Kalinovik in eastern Bosnia – most records show 1942, but Mladic told the court he was actually born in 1943.

His father was killed at the bitter end of the war, fighting for Marshal Tito, the leader who managed to weave together the multi-ethnic state of Yugoslavia and suppress grim enmities.

According to most accounts, Mladic always wanted to be a soldier.

He left for army training in Belgrade in the early 1960s, becoming an officer at the age of 22 and rising to be the commander of the Bosnian Serb forces in the war.

Although he was respected by his men, former Yugoslav Army spokesman Ljubodrag Stojadinovic once described him as “narcissistic, arrogant, vain and arrogant”.

During the war, he confused international negotiators with noisy diatribes on Serbian history.

In the closing days of the war, close allies questioned his mental abilities.

“I respected General Mladic as a soldier and as a man,” the late former Montenegrin president Momir Bulatovic told a 1990 BBC documentary.

“But after three years of war, he had lost touch with reality.”

– ‘There was no genocide’ –

Mladic was fired from his post after being indicted in 1995, but he avoided capture for another 16 years.

At first, he lived a luxurious life, petted by the Serbian army, but pressure on him increased after Milosevic fell from power in 1999.

He was finally arrested in May 2011 at the home of his cousin in northern Serbia, his mind immediately turning to an incident during the war.

Not for the thousands of Muslims whose deaths he orchestrated, but rather for his daughter, Anna, who committed suicide in 1994 at the age of 23.

Some accounts say she could not bear the shame of the crimes committed by her father, although Mladic’s family denies this.

His last request before being transferred to court was to visit her grave.

During all this time, a legend had grown up around him, his wartime leadership was immortalized in the murals around Republika Srpska – the Serb entity within Bosnia.

Republika Srpska leader Milorad Dodik is among many who hail him as a hero, telling reporters last month: “There was no genocide in Srebrenica. There is no credible evidence or any other evidence that it was genocide.”

Many disagree.

“Denial of genocide is the last stage of genocide,” said Serge Brammertz, prosecutor in The Hague.

2021 AFP