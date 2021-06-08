International
Honor your commitments for higher education, Mr. Prime Minister – Newspaper
KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan is constantly reminded of the countless promises he made to the nation during the 2018 general election campaigns.
But let us remember him just a promise of his here. If fulfilled, he could become immortal as a revolutionary head of government in the annals of history.
Shortly after his election victory, he declared: I will not live in the Prime Minister’s House and turn it into an educational institution where ordinary people have access.
Now at the helm for nearly three years, he admits his inability to honor his commitments, accusing his corrupt predecessor leaders of throwing the country into an economic mess to amass personal wealth.
Turn the Prime Minister’s House into a center of higher education and let governors and prime ministers follow suit
The Prime Minister is right. The country does not have the opportunity to create the large number of jobs it had promised. He is also unable to secure a home as desperate homeless people hoped after his promises. Credit and banking formalities are not what uneducated people had understood from his statements. Both goals for jobs and homes were unrealistic from the start. His promise to give recognition to young people of Afghan and Bengali descent born in Karachi or elsewhere in Pakistan must have faced resistance from his coalition partners, particularly the Muttahida Qaumi-Pakistan Movement. His promises on other fronts, including the tirade against the International Monetary Fund, could not be fulfilled thanks to looting by Sicilian and other mafia brands sitting on either side of the corridor in the House of Parliament or enjoying a life of luxury abroad. .
Mafia abundance and humor
By the way, Pakistan is self-sufficient in mafia. At the top of the spotlight these days is the sugar mafia led by Tareens, Zardaris, Sharifs, Bakhtiars, not necessarily in that order. Then there is the atta mafia, the inflationary mafia, the drug mafia, the begging mafia, the old land mafia and an emerging sand mafia. What else can a third world country like ours aspire to? These nomenclatures have provided social media users [Im active only on the WhatsApp platform] raw material to build a variety of humor.
For example, a recent photo of a long queue apparently desperate to buy cheap sugar at a convenience store was captioned: (China has built the Great Wall and we have created the great walls of sugar).
The prime minister, however, can fulfill one of his many promises to turn the homes of governors, prime ministers, prime ministers and presidents into public sector universities or other higher education institutions. But, alas, he has so far not taken a single baby step in that direction.
In Karachi, the spacious Governor’s House opened to the public for two days before making it out of bounds for the common man again, with authorities complaining that visitors destroyed flowers and greenery there and polluted the shrine with rubbish. The incumbent Governor, Imran Ismail, had previously stated that he had a spacious house in the Defense Housing Authority and did not need to live in the Governor’s House.
The governor of Punjab, Sarwar, is a born cowboy. In addition to having properties worth millions of pounds in the UK, he must own many, many acres of farmland in the province. Governors and prime ministers, including our own Syed Murad Ali Shah, do not need such large official dwellings. The Prime Minister himself has a large residence, spread over 350 canals, in Banigala now legalized. The President, Dr. Arif Alvi, can direct his ceremonial affairs in a much smaller space.
These buildings are large enough to accommodate university campuses. So, there is no obstacle in their transformation into educational institutions.
Find the case!
Remember, you are not here forever, Prime Minister neither in your country nor in this world. Take this initiative and you will become immortal.
You can start this with the Prime Minister House in Islamabad to make it easier for others to vacate such seats.
If unavoidable, both the prime minister and the president can use single premises to act. The Senate and National Assembly can also run their businesses in one of two buildings, or set up a tent outside as most mosques do to accommodate larger-than-usual Friday or Eid gatherings. Governors and prime ministers can be placed in each of the houses. Many other offices can be merged similarly.
So there can be no shortage of space for senior officials and lawmakers. However, no space will be too large for educational institutions.
When not suitable for educational purposes, this Rice legacy can be used by building low-cost homes for our working class. Housing units can also be rented at face value to offset the cost of maintenance. We have already created working quarters for factory workers near various industrial areas.
Published in Agim, June 8, 2021
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]