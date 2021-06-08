Honor your commitments for higher education, Mr. Prime Minister – Newspaper

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan is constantly reminded of the countless promises he made to the nation during the 2018 general election campaigns.

But let us remember him just a promise of his here. If fulfilled, he could become immortal as a revolutionary head of government in the annals of history.

Shortly after his election victory, he declared: I will not live in the Prime Minister’s House and turn it into an educational institution where ordinary people have access.

Now at the helm for nearly three years, he admits his inability to honor his commitments, accusing his corrupt predecessor leaders of throwing the country into an economic mess to amass personal wealth.

Turn the Prime Minister’s House into a center of higher education and let governors and prime ministers follow suit

The Prime Minister is right. The country does not have the opportunity to create the large number of jobs it had promised. He is also unable to secure a home as desperate homeless people hoped after his promises. Credit and banking formalities are not what uneducated people had understood from his statements. Both goals for jobs and homes were unrealistic from the start. His promise to give recognition to young people of Afghan and Bengali descent born in Karachi or elsewhere in Pakistan must have faced resistance from his coalition partners, particularly the Muttahida Qaumi-Pakistan Movement. His promises on other fronts, including the tirade against the International Monetary Fund, could not be fulfilled thanks to looting by Sicilian and other mafia brands sitting on either side of the corridor in the House of Parliament or enjoying a life of luxury abroad. .

Mafia abundance and humor

By the way, Pakistan is self-sufficient in mafia. At the top of the spotlight these days is the sugar mafia led by Tareens, Zardaris, Sharifs, Bakhtiars, not necessarily in that order. Then there is the atta mafia, the inflationary mafia, the drug mafia, the begging mafia, the old land mafia and an emerging sand mafia. What else can a third world country like ours aspire to? These nomenclatures have provided social media users [Im active only on the WhatsApp platform] raw material to build a variety of humor.

For example, a recent photo of a long queue apparently desperate to buy cheap sugar at a convenience store was captioned: (China has built the Great Wall and we have created the great walls of sugar).

The prime minister, however, can fulfill one of his many promises to turn the homes of governors, prime ministers, prime ministers and presidents into public sector universities or other higher education institutions. But, alas, he has so far not taken a single baby step in that direction.

In Karachi, the spacious Governor’s House opened to the public for two days before making it out of bounds for the common man again, with authorities complaining that visitors destroyed flowers and greenery there and polluted the shrine with rubbish. The incumbent Governor, Imran Ismail, had previously stated that he had a spacious house in the Defense Housing Authority and did not need to live in the Governor’s House.

The governor of Punjab, Sarwar, is a born cowboy. In addition to having properties worth millions of pounds in the UK, he must own many, many acres of farmland in the province. Governors and prime ministers, including our own Syed Murad Ali Shah, do not need such large official dwellings. The Prime Minister himself has a large residence, spread over 350 canals, in Banigala now legalized. The President, Dr. Arif Alvi, can direct his ceremonial affairs in a much smaller space.

These buildings are large enough to accommodate university campuses. So, there is no obstacle in their transformation into educational institutions.

Find the case!

Remember, you are not here forever, Prime Minister neither in your country nor in this world. Take this initiative and you will become immortal.

You can start this with the Prime Minister House in Islamabad to make it easier for others to vacate such seats.

If unavoidable, both the prime minister and the president can use single premises to act. The Senate and National Assembly can also run their businesses in one of two buildings, or set up a tent outside as most mosques do to accommodate larger-than-usual Friday or Eid gatherings. Governors and prime ministers can be placed in each of the houses. Many other offices can be merged similarly.

So there can be no shortage of space for senior officials and lawmakers. However, no space will be too large for educational institutions.

When not suitable for educational purposes, this Rice legacy can be used by building low-cost homes for our working class. Housing units can also be rented at face value to offset the cost of maintenance. We have already created working quarters for factory workers near various industrial areas.

