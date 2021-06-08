Canada looks forward to June 22 to begin easing border restrictions with the US

Boundaries: Canada-US land crossings were closed in March 2020 for non-essential travel in an effort to slow the spread of Covid-19.

But as vaccination rates rise, both national governments are under intense pressure to produce a reopening plan as a way to help struggling tourism industries and families that have been separated for more than a year. On the U.S. side, there have been calls for the Biden administration to begin mitigation measures on the U.S. border without Canada, if necessary.

Since the border measures were imposed, the countries have renewed a bilateral agreement, month by month, to keep them in place. The next deal is set to expire on June 21st.

Trudeau has said that before the country can begin easing public health restrictions including those at the border at least 75 per cent of Canada’s population must have their first doses of the Covid vaccine and 20 per cent must be fully vaccinated.

As of May 29, more than 68 percent of Canadian adults had received at least one dose, while more than 7 percent had been fully vaccinated.

Nervous federal governments, said Diodati, whose city relies heavily on American tourists. They do not want to make a mistake or make a mistake. We get it.

In the sign: Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, whose city is across the river from Detroit, also attended the meeting with Blair. He told POLITICO on Monday that Blair explained to mayors that Canada was on track to catch the Trudeaus vaccination threshold by June 21st.

It’s their belief and their predictions that we can achieve that goal by June 21, Dilkens said. He said they were looking for a phased and logical reopening.

Both Dilkens and Diodat said Blair told the mayors that Canada was on track to vaccinate 75 percent of its population by July 21st.

Block step movement: Dilkens added that Blair said Canada was looking for symmetry, co-ordination and co-operation at the border.

From Bill Blairs’s mouth to my ears, they think the US can go this alone, Dilkens said. If the US goes this alone and they are very open, in the first few hours you will have thousands of Canadians from my community just passing by.

The concern for an asymmetric reopening is that Canadians crossing into the US may still be subject to strict measures, including 14-day quarantine upon their return.

The two mayors said Blair spoke of the possibility of two general flows of passengers: those who have been partially vaccinated and those who have been fully vaccinated. Dilkens said one example noted that travelers with only partial vaccination would face more restrictions.

Trudeau at the border: The prime minister provided new details earlier Monday regarding Canada’s views on the border.

We are seeing how we will begin to welcome tourists in a phased way as numbers come to Canada as numbers begin to decline in the United States and elsewhere in the world, Trudeau said of a virtual event hosted by the St. John’s Board of Commerce. .

He added that Canada must ensure that travelers are fully vaccinated before entering the country. Trudeau also noted concerns about variants that are still creating challenges in countries like India and the UK.

We do not want to risk further explosions, a fourth wave would be devastating, not only for the economy but also for morale.