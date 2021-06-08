International
Ben Roberts-Smith loses $ 475,000 in revenue after newspaper allegations, defamation trial says
Decorated war veteran Ben Roberts-Smith lost $ 475,000 in revenue after newspapers reported charges of war crimes, harassment and domestic violence against him, a Sydney court has heard.
Main points:
- The court heard that Ben Roberts-Smith was earning $ 320,000 a year before the charges
- Mr Roberts-Smith will be called as the first witness on Wednesday
- Part of today’s hearing is taking place in closed court
Roberts-Smith defense attorney Bruce McClintock SC today told his federal defamation trial articles published by Nine Entertainment Co. “ruined and ruined his reputation.”
The articles, published in 2018, described the allegations including involvement in up to six illegal killings while stationed in Afghanistan, along with a later allegation he punched a woman, with whom he had an affair, in the face in a room hotel in Canberra.
Mr Roberts-Smith denies the allegations.
“These are not trivial attacks, these are charges of murder and war crimes and there really can be nothing more serious than them,” he said. McClintock at the Sydney hearing on Tuesday.
“Likewise, the allegation of domestic violence in itself is extremely serious.”
Mr McClintock said prior to the publication of the reports, his client was earning $ 320,000 each year through public speaking engagements.
But those offers “evaporated” after allegations of domestic violence were published.
Mr McClintock said he would call evidence from an expert accountant who has estimated Mr Roberts-Smith ‘s total loss of public speaking income by the end of last year to be $ 475,000.
The accountant has also made estimates of future losses.
The court heard Mr. Roberts-Smith had also negotiated with an accounting firm before the allegations were reported.
Mr. Roberts-Smith is also a senior executive at Seven West Media.
“He was publicly attacked by the respondents, they kept their attack in their defense (documents),” said Mr. McClintock.
Mr McClintock revealed he would call Mr Roberts-Smith as the first witness in court on Wednesday, after the opening speech ended.
Roberts-Smith’s legal team is arguing for aggravated record damages, citing “false” attacks on his reputation and the need to compensate him for reputation damage, as well as the need to acquit him in the public eye.
The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and The Canberra Times have been named as defendants in the case, along with journalists Nick McKenzie, Chris Masters and David Wroe.
Mr McClintock said Mr Masters must have known the allegations were false because he wrote a book about the Afghanistan campaign that puts Mr Roberts-Smith in a completely different operation in a different part of Afghanistan. where the charges are reported to have occurred.
Defense counsel said this meant the claim was made in bad faith.
Part of Tuesday’s hearing is taking place in closed court after Mr. McClintock found a need to refer to documents from the Department of Defense containing sensitive information regarding national security.
Mr Roberts-Smith argues the defamatory implications contained in the articles included that he “broke the moral and legal rules of military engagement” and is “therefore a criminal”.
He alleges he committed an act of domestic violence, which he also denies, portraying him as a hypocrite because of his public support for the domestic violence campaign Rosie Batty.
The articles further claimed that Roberts-Smith had harassed SAS colleagues.
The media company is relying on a defense of the truth.
Mr McClintock said Governor-General Dame Quentin Bryce, who was expected at one point to appear as a witness, had not withdrawn support for Mr McClintock. Roberts-Smith.
He said the governor-general would not appear for “personal reasons”.
Yesterday, Mr. McClintock said his client was an “extraordinary soldier” whose reputation was tarnished by dishonest journalism and SAS colleagues who were jealous of his military awards, including his Victoria Cross.
The trial, before Justice Anthony Besanko, is expected to last up to 10 weeks.
