The FBI coded phone app leads to hundreds of global arrests





Hundreds of members of criminal gangs around the world were tricked into using an FBI-operated phone encryption app to plan their heinous crimes, leading to arrests, according to authorities. Law enforcement officials in Australia and New Zealand began uncovering the area of ​​what is known as Operation Trojan Shield late Monday. Authorities in Europe were scheduled to make their announcement early Tuesday, with the FBI field office in San Diego doing the same at noon. Antipodean authorities credited the scheme with the arrest of more than 250 individuals and the seizure of more than 100 illegal firearms and other weapons, as well as millions of dollars in money, drugs and other assets. In addition, Australian Federal Police (AFP) Commissioner Reece Kershaw told reporters that the app helped thwart 21 murder plots, including one that would target a family of five. Kershaw added that arrests were made in 18 countries, including the US. Other countries where police raids were carried out included the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden. Kershaw said the idea for the app, called AN0M, was created by US and Australian law enforcement officers “over a few beers” in 2018. Australian undercover agents would give them phones with the AN0M app pre-installed on some level criminals senior who recommended the application to their affiliates. “These criminal influencers put AFP in the back pocket of hundreds of suspected perpetrators,” Kershaw said. Phones could not make calls or send emails, and they could only be received through the black market. They also gave authorities access to up to 25 million encrypted messages in real time. According to Australian media, a criminal world figure who played a key role in encouraging the use of the app was fugitive drug trafficker Hakan Ayik. “I think given the threat he faces, he’s better to surrender to us as soon as he can,” said Kershaw of Ayik, who is believed to be in Turkey. “What you are seeing is that he was one of the coordinators of this special device. So he basically decided his colleagues. And my view would be that the sooner he surrenders himself and takes care of his family, he is a wanted individual, the better for him and his family. ” According to Kershaw, some of those arrested in Australia were “members of illegal motorcycle gangs, the Australian Mafia, Asian crime syndicates and serious and organized crime groups” who trafficked Down Down drugs “on an industrial scale”. “A local [motorcycle gang] “The chapter we discovered… we were making $ 20 million net a month from drug sales in this country,” he said. Australian newspaper announced that the arrests of suspected members of drug cartels in South America as well as Middle Eastern and European crime syndicates are expected to be announced throughout the day.

