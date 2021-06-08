The legacy of inequality follows the South African vaccine collection plan

The spread of South Africa’s national Covid-19 vaccine has lasted for more than three weeks, yet one of the country’s long-standing challenges is already hampering efforts to inoculate two-thirds of the population this year: inequality.

People over the age of 60 are entitled to Covid-19 shots during the current phase of the plan, which began on May 17 after the late arrival of doses from BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc. However, recording for a shot can only be done online or by cell phone, potentially excluding them without the right technology or someone to help them.

The process is also in English, just one of the 11 official languages ​​of the country. While it is a widely understood second language, just over 8% of households talk at home, according to Statistics South Africa. The configuration also favors those with private health insurance, or about 16% of the population, who tend to be highly profitable.

“We really need to beware of this notion that some people are more important than others,” said Fatima Hassan, founder and CEO of Health Justice Initiative, a nonprofit that demands equality in health care provision. “You do not differentiate between the public and the private, and you do not distinguish between people who have money and do not have money.”

South Africa is one of the most unequal countries in the world, a situation that has worsened since the end of apartheid almost three decades ago, according to International Monetary Fund. The top 20% of the population receive more than 68% of revenue, compared to 47% for an index of emerging markets, according to data published by the institution in 2020.

Inequality within South Africa reflects a global problem. Wealthy countries like the US and UK have an overdose and are considering extending them under the age of 18, while large parts of the world have inoculated small percentages of their population. This increases the risk of developing new variants of the coronavirus that may be resistant to current vaccines.

Covax, an initiative to ensure equal access supported by the World Health Organization, has struggled to secure and distribute sufficient doses, leaving poor countries far behind.

Digital access

About 5% of South African adults do not have access to a cell phone, while another 8% share one, according to research from Gjeopoll. Digital access was also a problem in virus-ravaged India, where excessive reliance on an application-based technology made it difficult for poor and rural citizens to register for vaccines.

“A significant number of seniors have encountered difficulties,” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a speech to the nation on May 30, highlighting the limitations of technology and language. “We are working to overcome these problems.”

With just under 2.4 million over 60 South Africans registered since June 5, or less than half that age group, more needs to be done to get vaccines for the vulnerable and the elderly, Hassan said.

“In rural, neglected and hard-to-reach areas you need mobile vaccination sites and also door-to-door service,” she said. The vaccine campaign should “subsidize transportation, have places closer to where people are, use churches and other places where people go.”

Propagation in process

Arrivals of South Africa Covid-19 vaccines increase by 2021 Source: President Cyril Ramaphosa in a message to parliament



Discovery Ltd., which owns the country’s largest medical care provider, receives doses directly from Pfizer rather than from a central distribution center used by public sector sites and has delivery of up to five days at any given time.

The group’s headquarters in Sandton’s Johannesburg Financial District is vaccinating about 2,500 people a day, according to Ron Whelan, head of Discovery’s Covid-19 task force. That compares to about 650 at a tent site outside the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, an area reserved for blacks during apartheid.

Administrators in Soweto were closing the site at 2pm due to limited supplies, they told Bloomberg on May 27, even though people were still arriving. They do not know when the situation will improve.

Still, complex development is taking place. Nearly 864,000 people had received the first doses of the two Pfizers as of Monday morning, while 480,000 health workers were given the single Johnson & Johnson version as part of a trial.

South Africa has received about 2.7 million Pfizer vaccines to date, with batches of an order of 21 million expected to arrive at regular intervals. The country is also awaiting a decision from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the viability of J&J doses that may have been contaminated at a U.S. plant must be approved for use, distribution of the first portion of the total 31 million doses may to begin. They are intended for more rural areas as they do not need to be kept in extremely cold temperatures like the Pfizer version.

‘Gaining the Moment’

The spread of vaccines is “gaining momentum,” said Vusi Mazibuko, a regional health chief for the City of Johannesburg, said outside a sports center in the village of Alexandra, where a small country administers about 180 doses a day. Officials in the slum just a few miles from Sandton are spreading the word through community radio, he said, telling listeners how to register and where to go.

Most public centers are allowing people to be vaccinated without being sent an appointment, as long as they are registered. That has even attracted Discovery members to her like Alexandra, said Louis Weinberg, 65, who was at the local community health center with his wife and her 93-year-old mother.

“We heard it was really well and well organized,” he said in a line that rumbled down the road abroad, adding that the private insurer does not allow walking.

But allowing people to show up for a while only adds to the issue of equality, Hassan said.

“The walks are happening to people who were driving around and got up in a special facility and waited because they could afford to pay,” she said. “It prejudices older people who have no resources, who have to catch a lot of buses or taxis or cars, and people who have very little access to information or the internet.”

