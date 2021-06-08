China says BRICS countries pursue openness, inclusion; rejects bloc policy





China on Monday said the BRICS countries are pursuing openness, inclusion and profitable co-operation and rejecting “bloc policy and ideological confrontation”. The BRICS countries, both emerging markets and emerging countries, are really different from some developed countries in their stance on multilateralism and multilateral cooperation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a news conference here. He was answering a question as to why the meeting of the BRICS Foreign Ministers (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) issued an additional statement on multilateralism and whether there is any difference between the BRICS stance on multilateralism and cooperation. multilateral and understanding of the international community, especially the proposal of developed countries. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar hosted a virtual meeting of BRICS Foreign Ministers via video link on 1 June. The meeting was attended by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Foreign Minister Minister Sergey Lavrov, South African Minister of International Relations Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor and Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franco. At the end of the meeting, two statements were issued on the “BRICS Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs / International Relations” and another on the “BRICS Joint Declaration on Strengthening and Reforming the Multilateral System”. What Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Wang Wenbin said that when China presented the proposal during its rotating BRICS presidency in 2017, the foreign ministers of the five countries have held separate formal meetings for five years in a row. “Since then, we have developed a tradition of elaborating our consensus on the current international landscape and salient issues in the form of press releases with good effects,” he said. The BRICS countries, as emerging markets and developing countries, are really different from some developed countries in their attitude towards multilateralism and multilateral cooperation, he said. “The BRICS countries stress the need to observe the aims and principles of the UN Charter and to oppose exceptionalism and the double standard,” he said. We are committed to broad consultation, mutual contribution and mutual benefits, and oppose hegemonic harassment and zero-sum games. We pursue openness, inclusion and lucrative cooperation and reject bloc politics and ideological confrontation, he said. China opposes formation of Quad group China has strongly opposed the formation of the Quad group between the US, India, Australia and Japan with the Chinese Foreign Ministry, stressing that exchanges and cooperation between countries should help expand mutual understanding and trust, rather than targeting or harming interests. of third parties. Quad member countries have decided to support an international rule-based order in the Indo-Pacific, amid growing Chinese resolve in the strategically vital region. “China has every confidence that the content of this statement will stand in the review of practice and proof of history and will surely gain more and more international recognition and support,” he said. China says ‘no change’ at India’s entry as NSG meets in Bern China’s Next Plan One Belt, One Road: South China Sea-Ocean Corridor Watch the Video: PM Modi to visit US on June 26 to discuss Indo-US ties with Trump

