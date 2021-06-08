What you need to know about PGH clinical trials Ivermectin vs COVID-19 – Manila Newsletter





University of the Philippines-Philippines General Hospital (UP-PGH) has been selected to lead clinical trials aimed at looking at the efficacy, safety and effect of Ivermectin viral clearance in asymptomatic and non-severe coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients . (Pexels) Dr. Aileen Wang, who heads the project, said the clinical trials include quarantine centers near PGH, the largest COVID-19 referral center in the country. Veterinary anti-parasitic drugs will be tested for efficacy, safety and effect on 1,464 asymptomatic and non-severe Filipino COVID-19 patients who are at least 18 years old. Researchers are currently seizing the Philippine Red Cross and local government units for use of their isolation facilities in Metro Manila. International and local evidence Wang noted that there are currently 83 randomized clinical trials of anti-parasitic drugs globally, including in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan. “Several IVM studies have also reported potential anti-inflammatory properties, which are supposed to be beneficial in people with COVID,” Wang said during a virtual conference. The trial in the Philippines, meanwhile, is a blind, random, controlled trial, where both investigators and participants do not know if the treatment a patient is receiving is the drug itself or a placebo. Wang said they are also collaborating with the International Ivermectin Project Team led by Andrew Hill of the University of Liverpool, UK Department of Pharmacology. “The objective of the project team is to connect investigators from around the world who are researching Ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19. Clinical trials are being evaluated for review and approval by international regulators, ”Wang said, adding that the first round of review had already been completed by the World Health Organization in March. Asked if there is also clinical evidence to determine if Ivermectin can also prevent and treat COVID-19, Wang said there is no need for the Philippines to conduct such trials. “Locally, I’m not aware. I am aware of the publication [randomized controlled trial] on prevention, but these are small studies. I am aware of at least five preventative studies. “I do not think we should do one in the Philippines, we should just wait for international studies,” Wang added. In April, President Duterte ordered the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and the Department of Health to study the use of Ivermectin as a possible treatment for COVID-19. DOST said the clinical trials could last for six months. The registered Ivermectin products are for veterinary use only and are only for treating internal and external parasites and preventing heartworm disease. For humans, Ivermectin is available in the Philippines “in current prescription-only formulations,” according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Six hospitals in the country have so far been granted compassionate use by the FDA to use human-grade Ivermectin to treat patients with COVID-19.



