International
Stop comparing the conflict in Israel to the Black Jets Matter movement
Op-ed, “We are trying to end American structural racism. Why are we supporting Israeli apartheid” (May 18, 2021) is a series of fundamental untruths. The narrative of the assumption that a series of global conflicts can be sought and understood through American history and current tensions in American society regarding race is a total folly.
The Jewish people have been victims of thousands of years of displacement, deportation and discrimination, and in the last century, we have faced war and terrorism in response to our indigenous right to self-determination in our ancestral homeland.
As someone who grew up in South Africa, I can proudly report that Israel is a vibrant democracy and obviously not an apartheid society, many people have a tendency to connect the word without really understanding it. Israeli-Arabs are an integral part of Israeli society, including a host serving in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and working as doctors, lawyers, scholars, ambassadors, politicians, and more.
The Palestinian population in the disputed territories lives under one of three structures: Israel, the Palestinian Authority, or under terror through Hamas in Gaza. In the Palestinian Authority and the Gaza Strip, violence and gender-based discrimination against the LGBTQ community and minorities are widespread. There is a widespread ban without charges or trials by the Palestinian Authority, while in Gaza, military courts decide the day and capital punishment is widespread.
2017-ta report that Dr. The McCabe referred to in its part was not commissioned by the UN nor was it cleared or backed by the UN leadership. The report drew sharp domestic and international criticism, particularly from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who said the information was published without prior consultation with the UN Secretariat and did not “reflect the views of the Secretary-General”.
The embassy in Jerusalem does not violate international law. For decades, U.S. senators and members of Congress on both sides of the aisle have demanded that the U.S. Embassy be relocated to Jerusalem, our eternal capital from the 9th century BCE.
Israel is undoubtedly a democratic society and has just celebrated its fourth general election in two years. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is in his 16th year of a four-year term. Hamas was born out of terror when, in 2007, they forcibly took over the Gaza Strip from the Palestinian Authority, killing hundreds of Palestinians in their quest for power.
The state of Israel is the United States’s only democratic ally in the Middle East. However, we are definitely not the only beneficiaries of US tax dollars in the region. U.S. tax dollars given to Israel should be used to buy goods from the U.S., keeping many Americans employed. The Palestinian Authority in the disputed territories receives assistance from the US, as do organizations in Gaza.
The Palestinian Authority used US tax dollars to make payments to the families of people imprisoned for terrorist acts against US citizens, including the families of suicide bombers. Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip are also known to be diverting humanitarian funds to fund terrorist activities directed at Israel.
The recent clashes between Israel and Hamas were directly due to the more than 4,300 rockets fired by Hamas from Gaza at Israeli civilians. Hamas fueled the conflict over inter-political rivalry between him and Fatah over the fact that the Palestinian Authority canceled elections scheduled for this month.
The under-reported routes of the recent conflict are that about 25% of the missiles mentioned fell short, landing in civilian areas of Gaza, killing and mutilating many Palestinian civilians for whom Israel was unjustly blamed, and that the vast majority of those who died in the conflict were militant terrorists. It is a war crime to use civilians as human shields. Directing military operations against civilians is a war crime. Hamas is responsible for both.
The Palestinian people are not the enemy of the State of Israel; Hamas is. Israel is not an obstacle to peace in the Levant; Hamas extremism and terrorism are. The IDF worked tirelessly to protect our Arab and Jewish civilians and to prevent the casualties of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.
Recently, the head of the Gaza Strip of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Matthias Schmale, stated in connection with the Israeli airstrikes that “they did not hit civilian targets with some exceptions. “The impression is that there is a lot of sophistication in the way the Israeli army has struck over the last 11 days, so that is not my issue.”
Our situation in our home Middle East is incomparable to the current social tensions in the United States. Inappropriate and deafening tone to use the Black Lives Issues Movement to give credence to anti-Israel rhetoric. Israel is a democratic, multi-ethnic, multi-racial and multi-cultural society with every right to defend its sovereignty and civilians against Jihad terrorists.
Ambassador Meron Reuben is the Consul General of Israel in New England.
CTViewpoints welcomes the conflicting or conflicting views of this and all its comments. Read our guidelines and submit your comments here.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]