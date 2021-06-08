Stop comparing the conflict in Israel to the Black Jets Matter movement

Op-ed, “We are trying to end American structural racism. Why are we supporting Israeli apartheid” (May 18, 2021) is a series of fundamental untruths. The narrative of the assumption that a series of global conflicts can be sought and understood through American history and current tensions in American society regarding race is a total folly.

The Jewish people have been victims of thousands of years of displacement, deportation and discrimination, and in the last century, we have faced war and terrorism in response to our indigenous right to self-determination in our ancestral homeland.

As someone who grew up in South Africa, I can proudly report that Israel is a vibrant democracy and obviously not an apartheid society, many people have a tendency to connect the word without really understanding it. Israeli-Arabs are an integral part of Israeli society, including a host serving in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and working as doctors, lawyers, scholars, ambassadors, politicians, and more.

The Palestinian population in the disputed territories lives under one of three structures: Israel, the Palestinian Authority, or under terror through Hamas in Gaza. In the Palestinian Authority and the Gaza Strip, violence and gender-based discrimination against the LGBTQ community and minorities are widespread. There is a widespread ban without charges or trials by the Palestinian Authority, while in Gaza, military courts decide the day and capital punishment is widespread.

2017-ta report that Dr. The McCabe referred to in its part was not commissioned by the UN nor was it cleared or backed by the UN leadership. The report drew sharp domestic and international criticism, particularly from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who said the information was published without prior consultation with the UN Secretariat and did not “reflect the views of the Secretary-General”.

The embassy in Jerusalem does not violate international law. For decades, U.S. senators and members of Congress on both sides of the aisle have demanded that the U.S. Embassy be relocated to Jerusalem, our eternal capital from the 9th century BCE.

Israel is undoubtedly a democratic society and has just celebrated its fourth general election in two years. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is in his 16th year of a four-year term. Hamas was born out of terror when, in 2007, they forcibly took over the Gaza Strip from the Palestinian Authority, killing hundreds of Palestinians in their quest for power.

The state of Israel is the United States’s only democratic ally in the Middle East. However, we are definitely not the only beneficiaries of US tax dollars in the region. U.S. tax dollars given to Israel should be used to buy goods from the U.S., keeping many Americans employed. The Palestinian Authority in the disputed territories receives assistance from the US, as do organizations in Gaza.

The Palestinian Authority used US tax dollars to make payments to the families of people imprisoned for terrorist acts against US citizens, including the families of suicide bombers. Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip are also known to be diverting humanitarian funds to fund terrorist activities directed at Israel.

The recent clashes between Israel and Hamas were directly due to the more than 4,300 rockets fired by Hamas from Gaza at Israeli civilians. Hamas fueled the conflict over inter-political rivalry between him and Fatah over the fact that the Palestinian Authority canceled elections scheduled for this month.

The under-reported routes of the recent conflict are that about 25% of the missiles mentioned fell short, landing in civilian areas of Gaza, killing and mutilating many Palestinian civilians for whom Israel was unjustly blamed, and that the vast majority of those who died in the conflict were militant terrorists. It is a war crime to use civilians as human shields. Directing military operations against civilians is a war crime. Hamas is responsible for both.

The Palestinian people are not the enemy of the State of Israel; Hamas is. Israel is not an obstacle to peace in the Levant; Hamas extremism and terrorism are. The IDF worked tirelessly to protect our Arab and Jewish civilians and to prevent the casualties of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

Recently, the head of the Gaza Strip of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Matthias Schmale, stated in connection with the Israeli airstrikes that “they did not hit civilian targets with some exceptions. “The impression is that there is a lot of sophistication in the way the Israeli army has struck over the last 11 days, so that is not my issue.”

Our situation in our home Middle East is incomparable to the current social tensions in the United States. Inappropriate and deafening tone to use the Black Lives Issues Movement to give credence to anti-Israel rhetoric. Israel is a democratic, multi-ethnic, multi-racial and multi-cultural society with every right to defend its sovereignty and civilians against Jihad terrorists.

Ambassador Meron Reuben is the Consul General of Israel in New England.



