See climate change as a Covid-19-like crisis: Greta Thunberg, News Entertainment & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – After a turbulent year, it seems the world is finally being caught by the pandemic. In places where it once seemed like the disease was receding out of control, the rate of infection is declining, vaccines have risen and blockages are being released.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, 18, sees a lesson there.

Covid-19 proves that even the most acute global problems can be solved, she says. Ms. Thunberg, a three-time Nobel Peace Prize nominee, says that for a start, “the media can start treating an emergency as an emergency.”

Speaking at an online press conference from her home in Sweden, she says the pandemic has also shown that scientific data cannot be negotiated. And the justification given by some that a sector of the population can be sacrificed because it will cost a lot to save them has proven to be a lie.

She added: “Some people say we do not have enough money to deal with the climate crisis. But this has been proven wrong. Governments – to simplify it a lot – have been able to print more money to finance medical programs.

“So yes, we have to treat a crisis like a crisis.”

She appears in the three-part documentary series Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World, which premiered June 5 on BBC Earth (StarHub TV Channel 407) and BBC Player.

In the show, filmed from August 2019 until the end of last year (2020), she travels across Europe and North America, talking to researchers who explain how rising temperatures have impacted their field of study.

Since attracting global attention in 2018 with the school climate strikes in her country, she has become the face of climate activism. Speaking, she has drawn ridicule from leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, while former US President Donald Trump called her “ridiculous” in a tweet.

Asked what she thinks of the lively Twitter exchanges she shared with Mr. Trump, known for his support of oil companies, she says “it’s time for the world to move from that era.”

“I hope he is enjoying himself, but I do not miss him.”

Being a young woman who names and shames nations that fail to take action against climate change has also made her a target for trolls from across the political spectrum. She sees their amusing attacks.

“Conspiracy theories are a lot of fun for me. One second, I’m an American agent, another, I’m a Russian agent, then a Pakistani agent. I’m a communist, then I’m a capitalist. “It’s very fun.”

Asked if she sees fatigue under media surveillance, especially now that personalities like Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka have given up on media appearances after the match for the sake of mental health, Ms. Thunberg says speaking in press gives her joy.

“I feel happier that my life makes sense when I’m doing something I’m passionate about, that I’m making a difference.”



Greta Thunberg says the pandemic has also shown that scientific data cannot be negotiated. PHOTO: BBC STUDIOS

But there is a different kind of media pressure on teens and children, she notes. Society seems to have placed the burden of talking about climate on the shoulders of the generation that will have to inherit a devastated planet.

“In a perfect world, we should not do this because there would be no need for climate activists, especially young climate activists. We would be more than happy if others took responsibility.”

