Woman who refused to wear a mask in MBS offered bail, seeks removal of charges against her, Courts & Crime News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – A woman who was caught on video refusing to wear a mask at the integrated Marina Bay Sands (MBS) resort has been offered bail after it was held at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for two weeks.
Phoon Chiu Yoke, 53, has been offered $ 8,000 bail.
She faces seven counts of various offenses, including failure to wear a mask at MBS, Newton Hawker Center, Clarke Quay Central, Bras Basah Complex and outside the State Court building.
On Tuesday (June 8th), Phoon told the court four times that she was a naval officer with a “strong professional stance” and demanded that charges against her be dropped.
I have a very strong professional position, not only in Singapore, but globally … I served in the Navy for 12 years and was the first commanding officer, she said.
She also said there were “procedural errors” on the part of the investigation officers, claiming she was arrested without a warrant.
Phoon also demanded that she be offered $ 3,000 bail without any security, as she was the first female naval commanding officer and has contributed to Singapore “as a pioneer”.
The prosecution had requested that the parole be set at $ 10,000, provided that it complies with the current Covid-19 regulations and does not again commit parole offenses.
The court was told that Phoon could face further charges.
Phoon told the court her family members in Singapore were either ill or elderly and that most of her friends were overseas.
She also demanded a fortification of what the Covid-19 regulations were.
District Judge Janet Wang said these were laws that everyone else was obeying, including wearing a mask in public spaces.
Phoon was previously on trial for a charge under Act Covid-19 (Interim Measures): for failing to wear a mask over her nose and mouth at any time at the Newton Hawker Center, between 7:20 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. May, 2020.
She had appeared for a hearing on that charge on May 24 and was seen removing her mask after leaving the State Court building that day.
She was arrested the next day and faced five other charges under the Covid-19 Act (Interim Measures) and one charge under the Infectious Diseases Act.
One of the charges relates to an incident on May 15, when Phoon was caught on video refusing to wear a mask at the MBS after being told to do so by a safe distance ambassador.
She was seen asking the safe distance ambassador if he had a symbol and asking who he represented.
The charge under the Infectious Diseases Act is for bickering in various locations in the MBS while under a Notice of Residence in the State in June last year.
She had been detained for two weeks at IMH after the charges were tendered against her.
The court was told on Tuesday that the report from IMH has been completed, but no details of the content of the reports were revealed in open court.
The case has been postponed to further mention on June 15 for additional charges to be tendered.
First-time offenders who break the law under the Covid-19 (Interim Measures) Act can face up to six months in prison and a fine of up to $ 10,000.
Repeated offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $ 20,000.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit