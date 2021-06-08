The psychiatrist’s letter to the media forgets that a conscience must be painful

A couple mourns while standing near the funeral of a relative who died due to COVID-19, New Delhi, May 10, 2021. Photo: Reuters / Adnan Abidi

Some time ago, as India was watching the climax of its second COVID-19 outbreak and was beginning to think about a third wave, a group of prominent psychiatrists published an open letter to the media. It was a recent flood of such letters that have sailed into healthcare divisions in India, with good reason.

As of May 24 around the time the letter was sent India had reported more than 26 million cases of infection and 3.03 lakh deaths, with the rest recovering. As with most diseases, both communicable and otherwise, the number of cases reported was an understatement, reflecting only those people who had been diagnosed. The true number of cases was expected to be at least five times higher, with a proportional number of deaths and recoveries.

IN June 6, there were 172.6 million cases and 3.7 million deaths due to COVID-19 worldwide. These are a large number and represent the experiences of large groups of people.

In this context, many public, private, academic, social, emotional or intellectual communications have focused on the taxes that the pandemic has had on people. And if his media coverage has been disappointing, it is probably because the prospects of illness and death are deeply exciting and disturbing.

Our minds are connected with attention to pay attention to the issues that seem most prominent at a given time and place, and to experience and express empathy with the suffering of others. So it would be deeply troubling if we did not find ourselves thinking or talking about COVID-19, or reporting and consuming news about it, at this time. This may mean that we have lost our ability to feel danger and compassion with suffering, both important to our meaningful survival as a species.

Effectively, by rejecting reality, censoring crisis reports will only be misleading.

Intrapsikike v. Interpersonal suffering

Pandemic is expected to affect our mental health. Some people may meet the criteria for diagnosing a mental illness. Many more may not yet have subsyndromatic symptoms such as low mood, high anxiety, etc. Some may face pandemic stress, and some may not. This is not surprising: most people are unhappy in times of war, political unrest, economic recession, famine, and so on. The presence of such suffering in the face of natural or man-made disasters is troubling, but its absence would be more.

That said, there is merit in distinguishing between intrapsychic and interpersonal components of mental health. Thoughts, emotions, and behaviors about suffering within the mind constitute intrapsychic suffering. Suffering as a result of stress is an interpersonal problem, which shows the relationship between us and the people or the world around us.

The two areas are interrelated, and one concern in one affects the other. However, our approaches to dealing with them vary. Mental illness and anxiety can be treated with medication, psychotherapy or a combination, but it does not really address things when the real social problems that caused them persist.

We can not deal with women experiencing domestic violence or dying farmers ignoring the socio-economic conditions in which they also exist with COVID-19. Emphasis on being positive and speeches such as “do not worry, be happy” do not help when humanity is in the throes of a crisis across the planet and when basic health care needs are not being addressed.

Gender and class

A small deviation here: The psychiatrist’s letter uses the word ‘hysteria’. Derived from the Greek word hysteria, is a pejorative at best. Refers to a ‘wandering womb’ an entity to which men attributed women’s mental illness and behavioral changes. Its use alludes to a culture in which gender inequality enjoys scientific and mental legitimacy.

Advocacy for gender and mental health has discouraged the description of behaviors in words reminiscent of women’s reproductive organs. They carry the nuances of being out of place and have to be returned to that place by those who ‘know best’. Reference to reporting as “hysterical” carries the same nuances.

The letter also talks about the blockages that make people turn to TV and social media “even earlier” and that when they see disturbing images, they are “pushed deeper into the abyss”. This is a false proposal that overestimates the novelty of our current crisis. Even last year we were in a terrible position. India’s second COVID-19 blast has hit the middle and upper classes hard; perhaps the letter did not think there was a crisis last year because ‘only’ the lower classes were very affected.

Whose responsibility?

Mental health professionals often say that the mass media have a significant impact on mental health, with their ability to help generate awareness, channel resources, and address stigma and discrimination. However, we must not forget the main responsibility of the press: to collect, verify, organize and disseminate accurate information. This information is never more important than during crises.

The fourth asset is expected to more widely reveal errors in public administration and social injustice. To suggest not to do so because it would bother people would be to lose the forest to the trees at best. At worst, it is a suggestion to forgive injustice by getting away from it.

As an extension of this argument, should we expel wars, genocides, earthquakes, cyclones, and droughts from history textbooks and social studies? Because they can be disturbing for students! Or should we get rid of the violence that is taking place in Kashmir and Palestine?

Having a conscience is painful, and it should be. Both individual and collective growth can only occur when we learn from our experiences and work together on our trauma, instead of leaving our skeletons in the closet and choosing to allow cremations or funerals to go unreported.

None of this means that mental health is not important or that reporting should not be ethical or human. Following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput last year and Rhea Chakraborty’s witch hunts, many journalists as well as mental health professionals violated certain moral and ethical boundaries when discussing these events. At least some of these errors were possible for a single error; even the authors make no exception to such errors, despite or perhaps because of good intentions. It is important for all of us to learn from these mistakes and do better.

Shuranjeet, founder of Taraki and a mental health researcher, recently noted how the need for mental health professionals to “educate” people about mental health often becomes a euphemism for our need to “educate” people about with our thoughts on mental health. We need to be aware of this change and not assume that knowing the small portion of the community we see in our clinics makes us the voice of the people. Such a view is paternalistic and infantilizes people and their real suffering.

Importants it is important to note that the letter from psychiatrists, and others like it, came at a time of growing recognition that press freedom in India is threatened. India ranked 142nd on a list of 180 countries in the 2021 World Press Freedom Index. Reporters Without Borders Secretary-General Christophe Deloire noted that journalism was the best vaccine against misinformation. India needs this vaccine just like any other.

Nisha Anthony and Sannuthi Suresh are practicing mental health professionals.