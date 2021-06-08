Myanmar: Red Cross increases responses as humanitarian crisis deepens – Myanmar





Kuala Lumpur / Yangon / Geneva, June 8, 2021 – The Myanmar Red Cross supported by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is stepping up emergency aid as hundreds of thousands of people in Myanmar need immediate help. and access to health services The Red Cross is rapidly accelerating efforts to meet the growing humanitarian needs of 236,000 people in Myanmar. Prof. Dr. Htin Zaw Soe, Secretary General of the Myanmar Red Cross Association said: “Covid-19 has caused great economic hardship in Myanmar over the past year. The current crisis has led to further social and economic unrest. Many people are struggling to earn an income and have very limited access to basic services such as health care. ” “We are preparing to provide assistance to people facing worsening poverty, including immediate food relief, and cash assistance that enables people to buy produce locally, stimulating local economies.” Factory and retail closures signal an evolving economic crisis with thousands left jobless. Without income, people living in informal settlements in urban areas are particularly vulnerable With a nationwide network, the Myanmar Red Cross Association is the country’s largest humanitarian organization providing humanitarian assistance nationwide. As of February 1, over 2,000 trained Myanmar Red Cross First Aid volunteers have played a critical role in the front lines of the current crisis, providing first aid, health care and ambulance services, in in accordance with their basic humanitarian principles of independence, neutrality and impartiality, to injured and / or sick individuals including pregnant women for the safe birth of infants. To date, more than 3,000 people have already received these services. In the coming months, the Myanmar Red Cross will increase its first aid and basic health care services and also address rising food insecurity and poverty among families, including long-term support to restore people’s broken living . Joy Singhal, Head of IFRC Delegation in Myanmar said: “With a steady increase in humanitarian needs, we are preparing for what could become a protracted crisis. This means scaling up immediate and long-term assistance, as well as factoring in the limited COVID-19 prevention efforts in the country. ” “As the deadliest COVID-19 waves worsen across Asia, every effort must be made to contain the virus as the monsoon season emerges, with cyclones and floods adding another layer of hardship to hundreds of thousands of people in coastal regions. . ” Four of the five most endangered regions in the upcoming monsoon season – Ayeyarwady, Bago, Tanintharyi and Mon – have also been affected by the current civil unrest. Between 2000 and 2019, Myanmar was one of the top three countries most affected by the effects of extreme weather events. In preparation for the monsoon season, the Red Cross is positioning in advance stocks of key relief items, including disaster relief equipment and emergency response equipment such as water purification units. Note to Editors: IFRC emergency appeal in response to Myanmar civil unrest can be dismissed here For more information or to arrange an interview, contact: In Kuala Lumpur: Antony Balmain: +60 12 230 8451, [email protected] In London: Patrick Fuller, +44 7377730878, [email protected] In Geneva: Ann Vaessen, +41 79 405 77 50, [email protected] About IFRC IFRC is the largest humanitarian network in the world, consisting of 192 National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies working to save lives and promote dignity worldwide. www.ifrc.org – Facebook – Twitter – YouTube

