Sister Jagan Mohan Reddys to launch political party on July 8th





YS Sharmila, daughter of YS Rajashekara Reddy and sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, will launch her political outfit, the Telangana YSR Party, on July 8 in Hyderabad. The Election Commission of India is likely to register the party soon. The 47-year-old had announced in April that she would launch her political party on July 8, the anniversary of her fathers’s birth. The YSR Telangana party would be the first political outfit in both Telugu states to be founded and run by a woman. Vaduka Rajagopal, a staunch supporter of YSR, has been appointed party president in Telangana. Sources at the Sharmilas camp said she has no plans to start a party in Andhra Pradesh where her brother is CM. Her mother YS Vijayamma has agreed to start the party in Telangana. Sharmila strongly feels that people in Telangana are angry with the way the pandemic has been handled and young people are disappointed because of unemployment. She wants to work with the youth and the farming community, said one supporter. In June 2012, after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was arrested by the CBI in the quid pro quo case, Sharmila resumed campaigning on behalf of her brother for the by-elections. In October 2012, she started a padayatra on her own, walking nearly 3,000 km from her village Idupulapaya in Kadapa district to Ichachapuram in Srikakulam. Ahead of the 2019 elections, Sharmila conducted an 11-day bus ride through Andhra Pradesh in support of the YSR Congress Party. After the YSRCP swept the 2019 election and her brother became CM, Sharmila kept a low profile. In April of this year, she surfaced at Lotus Pond, the family palace in Hyderabad, and met with hundreds of YSR supporters. She later announced that she would start her own political party. In the last two months, Sharmila has been busy visiting Telangana and holding several public meetings. She has repeatedly attacked the Telangana government for managing Covid-19 and its vaccination program.

