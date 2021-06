Pune chemical unit fire: 17 confirmed dead; DNA tests to help identify bodies

A fire at a chemical manufacturing firm in Urawade in Purangut, Pune, carbonized the bodies of the victims beyond recognition. Up to 17 people were burned to death in Monday fires. At first, it looked like there were 18 victims. However, so far we have checked with company officials and found only 17 missing. Everyone else counts. Therefore, the death toll is 17, said Abhay Chavan, Mulshi area tahsildar. The bodies were found from the site after a two-hour operation. Maharashtra Interior Minister Dilip Walse-Patil will visit the country this morning to meet relatives of those who lost their lives in the tragedy. The names of the deceased are: Archana Vaikant Kawade (36), Sachin Ghodke (24), Sangita Maruti Polekar (43), Mangal Baban Margale (29), Surekha Manohar Tupe (45), Suman Sanjay Dhebe (38), Sunita Rahul Sathe (28), Mahadevi Sanjay Ambare (40), Manda Bhausaheb Kulat (49), Trishla Sambhaji Jadhav (32), Atul Lakshman Sathe (23), Seema Sachin Borade (34), Geeta Bharat Diwadkar (41), Shital Dattatray Khopakar ( 43), Sarika Chandrakant Kudale (42), Dhanashree Rajaram Shelar (22) and Sangitla Ulhas Gonde (43), according to the local administrator. Read also | Maharashtra records 10,219 cases of Covid-19 All bodies are fully carbonized. They cannot be clearly identified. A DNA test will be performed on all bodies for identification. Relatives’ blood samples will be taken, said Abhinav Deshmukh, supervisor, Rural and Labor Police. Samples will be sent for DNA testing to the government laboratory in Pune and the incident will be recorded at the Paud police station. An official at the Sassoon General Hospital mortuary, on condition of anonymity, said on Tuesday, doctors could barely identify the gender, but even that could not be confirmed. Without DNA tests, it will be difficult to say anything. A team of doctors performs post mortem on overnight bodies. However, the bodies will not be handed over to relatives yet. Meanwhile, immediate families of the missing are being called.

