ANoM application: Hundreds of criminals fall into the coded trap of FBI and VET applications Operation Ironside





But for nearly three years, a coded app used by criminals was secretly monitored by the FBI and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) – leading to hundreds of arrests and tens of millions of dollars in property confiscations, authorities revealed on Tuesday.

In a statement, AFP said they and the FBI had been reading the clandestine communications of criminals since 2018 on the ANoM app – a black market product accessible only on specially trained mobile phones.

According to AFP, intelligence gathered from decrypted messages led to the arrest of 224 suspects on more than 500 charges and the seizure of 3.7 tonnes of drugs and nearly $ 35 million in cash over the past three years in Australia.

A number of the accused are suspected of being linked to the Italian-based Italian mafia, illegal motor gangs, the Asian crime syndicate and the Albanian organized crime, AFP added.

“Operation Ironside”, as the investigation was called, began three years ago as a collaboration between several global law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, AFP, New Zealand police and Europol. Speaking at a news conference Tuesday, AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw said multiple criminal plots were also foiled thanks to law enforcement entry into the app, including a gunshot wound to a suburban Australian cafe and the killing of a family of five. ANoM could only be found on phones purchased through the black market, which had been deprived of the ability to make calls or send emails, according to AFP. Phones could only send messages to another device that had the app, and criminals had to know another criminal to get a device. “The devices circulated organically and grew in popularity among criminals, who were confident of the application’s legitimacy because high-profile organized crime figures guaranteed its integrity,” the AFP statement said. Unknown to app users, the FBI had access to the app and its communications, which the organization then used to gather information about criminal operations. Kershaw said the criminals did not use codes or nicknames in ANoM, arrogantly discussing the crimes with the mistaken belief that their communication was secure. “Basically, we’ve been in the back pockets of organized crime and we’ve functionalized a criminal removal like we’ve never seen before,” Kershaw said. “The use of encrypted communication applications poses significant law enforcement challenges, and ANoM has given law enforcement a window into the level of crime we have never seen before at this scale.” Hundreds of arrests and tons of drugs were also seized overseas as a result of the operation, AFP said, but did not specify where. Police also seized assets in Australia, which authorities estimated would be worth millions of dollars once sold. In total over three years, more than 9,000 police officers across 18 countries were involved in maintaining the operation. AFP said more arrests are expected in Australia and overseas as a result of the operation. Kershaw added that there were other, larger encrypted communication applications that police were working to access.

