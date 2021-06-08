Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerri Says Mehul Choksi Extradition to Court: Indian Citizen





Mehul Choksi is wanted in India in connection with a 13,500 kroner fraud at the Punjab National Bank. Roseau: Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerri called the fugitive diamond, Mehul Choksi, an “Indian citizen” and said the courts would decide what would happen to the fugitive. He added that the government will protect the rights of Mehul Choksi as he awaits trial. Currently, Mehul Choksi has received temporary relief from immediate repatriation to India by the Dominican court, which postponed the issue of his detention. Loop Jamaica News quoted Prime Minister Dominica as saying, “The case with this Indian citizen is before the courts, the courts will decide what will happen to this gentleman and we allow the trial to pass.” “His rights will be respected as they have been done so far and let the courts decide what should happen in that direction. We have no interest in matters in Antigua and cases in India. We are part of a the whole community and we need to recognize our duty and responsibility, “said Roosevelt Skerrit. Mehul Choksi had disappeared from Antigua on May 23 after going out to dinner and was soon captured in Dominica. He was charged with illegal entry by police in Dominica after he allegedly fled Antigua and Barbuda in a possible attempt to avoid extradition to India. The 62-year-old fugitive is wanted in India in connection with a fraud of 13,500 kronor Rs in the National Bank of Punjab (PNB). According to Writups 24, the disappearance of Mehul Choksi from Antigua and Barbuda and his apparent attempt to flee to Cuba was different from the Hollywood drama that took place. The Caribbean newspaper said all the planning was to manipulate the whole scenario into a kidnapping story and the media got stuck in a scam created by the Mehul Choksi family on the advice of his lawyers. Responding to such media reports, Mehul Choksi’s brother on Monday sent a legal notice to the Caribbean-based media Associate Times, for the publication of an article, what they called “false, unfounded, false and factual” unverified “. The media had recently reported that Chetan Chinubhai Choksi, Mehul Choksi’s older brother had a day after he landed in Dominica met with opposition leader Lennox Linton at the latter’s house for two hours and had promised to pay for the donation of elections in exchange for support from the opposition to suppress the issue in parliament. Chetan Choksi’s lawyer, Ayush Jindal, said his client has asked for an unconditional apology and the release of a correction that clarifies the exact facts, on all print and digital media, and other social media platforms. Ayush Jindal in the legal notice stated: “Notice to stop and give up reporting fake, unfounded, false and unverified news against my client Chetan Choksi in connection with the case of Mehul Choksi and thus, the removal of the news report fake from all media and publish an unconditional apology to my client for reporting such fake and fake stories and issue a correction clarifying the correct facts, on all print and digital media and other platforms of social media. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos