



Image Source: PTI Beverage mafia in UP to pay compensation to the relatives of the victims The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will now make the liquor mafia provide financial assistance to the families of those who die due to alcohol consumption. The decision comes after alcohol cheated three dozen lives in Aligarh last week. Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the demolition of all illegal beverage outlets. Additional Secretary-General (ACS) House Avanish Awasthi has asked the ADG (prosecution) to submit a list of excise-related cases within three days, along with instructions to take strong action against perpetrators in cases of production and sale of illegal beverages. Awasthi said action against the culprits should be taken under Article 60 of the UP Excise Act and the Gangsters Act. Details of such persons against whom the FIR is registered under the two acts will be uploaded on the e-prosecution portal and will be provided separately to the government. Under Article 60, a person who sells or makes available a intoxicating substance or adds something to a substance to make it intoxicating leads to the death of a person shall be punished by death or life imprisonment. In cases where such a substance causes disability, the offender shall be punished by six to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and may be fined between Rs 5-10 lakh. Meanwhile, provisions have been made for the issuance of licenses and permits for the possession and sale of methyl alcohol, a major constituent of alcoholic beverages, and district magistrates have been authorized as the licensing authority. ACS excise Sanjay Bhoosreddy said methyl alcohol is a poison, declared under the Poison Act. After issuing guidelines regarding the safe transportation of methyl alcohol to prevent its misuse, the government has now said that permits for possession and sale of methyl alcohol can only be licensed by district magistrates. “According to the rules, in addition to the magistrate, police, revenue, health, excise and industry officers, not below the rank of inspector, are authorized to inspect these licenses. A three-member nodal committee will be set up at the district level to enforce the rules. said Bhoosreddy. He added that orders have been issued to maintain vigilance in the use of methyl alcohol and actions will be taken if an unlicensed unit is caught producing methyl alcohol. Tanks and containers with methyl alcohol must be clearly marked and a poison mark must be written on both sides of the tank. Strict measures will be taken against a person who is found content with the illegal trade of methyl alcohol. In the event of death due to the consumption of illegal beverages made from methyl alcohol or the confiscation of illegal beverages in large quantities, the liability of local excise and police officers will be regulated. “The Gangster Act and the NSA will be called against those found involved in illegal beverage activities and measures will be taken to confiscate their property,” Bhoosreddy said. (With IANS entries) Latest News of India







