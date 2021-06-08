SBS Language ‘Free bird’: Afghans serving with ADF and their families prepare for flight to Australia

As Australian forces prepare to withdraw from the war in Afghanistan in September, speculation is growing that the federal government will prioritize the evacuation of locally engaged workers (LEEs) who served alongside Australian forces.

In early June, Secretary of State Marise Payne told a Senate committee the assessment of humanitarian visas for Afghan workers would follow the process that has existed since 2013.

The comments come amid calls for the process to be pursued quickly before the troops withdraw and as threats from the Taliban against translators and their families continue to escalate.

SBS News: Australia says it is working ‘urgently’ to help Afghan translators on Taliban list kill

From correspondence with translators and immigration officials in Afghanistan, SBS Dari understands that more than 40 Afghans who have worked with the ADF have received Australian visas in recent months, and many have decided to evacuate between 20 and 30 June.

It is understood that family members of these LEEs are also part of this acquisition and do not count in the mentioned group.

‘I will become a doctor’

Nas * has worked with Australian forces at the Camp Qargha training facility in Kabul for more than two years.

After receiving proof of his service, he submitted an Australian Subclass 201 refugee visa application for himself and his family in 2020, and was approved in May 2021.

Despite the successful application, Nas continues to hold fears that the Taliban will target him and his family.

At the moment, when we go abroad, we obviously feel threatened because the issue of withdrawing foreign troops from Afghanistan is a major concern in our country.

In cases where it is not necessary, we do not leave the house at all and feel very threatened.

He said the International Organization for Migration (IOM), which works with the federal government to relocate the LEE from the conflict, has informed the family that their flight to Australia will be in the next two weeks.

They were asking for confirmation if it is okay [for us] to fly between 20 and 30 June. We told them ‘yes’, although it is better to travel before that because security is not good here, we feel threatened and if it is not necessary we will not leave the house.

Nas said he felt very happy when he heard the news of his family members’ flight.

[Im happy because] we are moving to a place where we will have freedom and can continue to have a life without any security threat and anxiety.

They will be joined by his wife and children, who are already thinking about their future in Australia.

One of [my children] says, I will become a doctor [in Australia], the other says I will become an engineer and ‘there we will have a good future’. They say that in this way we will serve our family and our new country, Australia.

‘Their lives are in danger’

Ali * worked as a translator with Australian forces in Uruzgan province from 2010 to 2011.

After applying for Australian visas for himself, his wife and his two children in 2015, he received an approval notice in April 2021.

Ali said he also received a call from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) about a flight between June 20 and 30, and a contact person from that group explained the ongoing process.

[The contact person said] Afghans will be quarantined [in Australia] and after 14 days of quarantine, they have to do a COVID-19 test and if it is negative, then they can go to any of these three cities: Perth, Newcastle and Brisbane, “Ali explained.

The Australian Government will reserve tickets for them and they will be transferred there.

Ali said he was counting the days until his family could board the plane, although he was urging the Australian government to work more urgently to issue visas to Afghans who are still waiting.

Believe me, I am very happy, I am very pleased with this action of the Australian government. I also ask [from the government] to process the cases of people who are still waiting because the situation is very bad, and especially for us.

The situation is not only bad for us, but it is also bad for our families, their lives are in danger.

He said his children were extremely excited and could not go to bed when they received confirmation of their flight to Australia.

My boys were very happy and did not go to bed until 3am. I asked them to go to bed but they denied it and said ‘we have a flight to Australia’.

Ali said he had been concerned for the safety of his children in Kabul for a number of years and had expelled them from school because of the threat of kidnapping.

I have said before that some children have been abducted near our house.

So far seven to eight children have been abducted from here, so we cannot let our children go to school or go out.

SBS News: Australia must avoid ‘catastrophic moral failure’ and evacuate Afghan performers

‘I felt a sense of freedom’

Abdul * worked with Australian forces as a translator and cultural advisor in Uruzgan and Kandahar between 2010 and 2014.

Following applying for an Australian subclass 201 refugee visa in 2014, it was granted in late May 2021.

He was excited about his flight to Australia in the coming weeks, comparing him to a “free bird”.

Imagine the time when you release a bird from the cage. [The IOM call] was the best and happiest call for me when I heard that the flight will be between 20 and 30 June. I felt a sense of freedom.

The situation is not normal here. Yesterday, a person was shot in front of his house, near my place of residence and now he is in hospital and in critical condition.

The security situation is very bad here, especially for translators. We are faced with a threat, we can not live and they think we are the same as foreigners and they say it is allowed to kill people who work for foreigners.

SBS Dari has contacted the Department of Home Affairs to verify these details but has not received a response.

An Home Affairs spokesman could ultimately tell the line that Australia has relocated more than 1,200 LEEs from Afghanistan since 2013 and that it is “urgently processing the burden of Afghan affairs”.

* Not their real names. Names changed due to security concerns.