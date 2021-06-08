India will take over the vaccine program from states amid criticism





Amid criticism of governments dealing with one of the world’s deadliest outbreaks, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday that the federal government would play a greater role in providing Covid-19 vaccines on behalf of states. It was a process that was mired in confusion due to quarrels between central and state governments and a lack of supply of vaccines. Mr Modi said in a nationwide speech that his government would also increase the pace of inoculations and vaccine purchases. Less than 4 percent of the 1.4 billion people have been fully vaccinated, according to a New York Times database. The Government of India will provide 75 per cent of the shares from vaccine manufacturers and will provide them to the states, he said. That is, no state government will have to spend anything on vaccines. Many Indian states had earlier pledged to vaccinate their population for free, especially those governed by parties opposed to Mr Modis Bharatiya Janata Party, but they were forced to close vaccination centers after supplies ran out. Mr Modi also announced free inoculations for all Indians over the age of 18, a policy that was previously reserved for front line workers and people older than 45.

The prime minister and his government are under heavy criticism for their handling of the pandemic. Mr Modi and members of his party appeared in political rallies and allowed mass rallies to take place before the country experienced a second devastating wave. Mr Modi has maintained a relatively low profile since his political rallies in April, in contrast to his frequent live speeches during the first wave of the pandemic last year, when he announced a nationwide blockade four hours before it entered into force. Last week, the country’s top court asked the government to explain how it planned to achieve its goal of inoculating some 900 million adults by the end of the year. He also called on the government to allow private health facilities to charge people under 45 for vaccinations, calling the policy arbitrary and irrational. Mr Modi said in his speech that private hospitals would still be allowed to provide 25 per cent of vaccines. State governments were asked to ensure that only 150 rupees, or just over $ 2, could be collected as a service fee above the usual price, he said. On Monday, the Ministry of Health of India reported more than 100,000 new cases and 2,427 deaths. Although the numbers are high, they represent significant declines since May, when the country was reporting more than 400,000 cases per day. India official numbers are believed to be a huge sub-account, especially as the virus is spreading to rural areas where testing is limited.

Mr Modi also extended the government assistance program for poor families, announcing free monthly food distribution to over 800 million households by November. The purpose of this effort is to ensure that no compatriots or their families are forced to go to bed hungry, he said.

