Stop the blame game for Brexit, Northern Ireland business leaders tell UK and EU | Brexit

Northern Ireland businesses have called on UK and EU leaders to stop the Brexit blame game and provide urgent solutions to end rising tensions over controls on food and goods crossing the Irish Sea into region.

Their prayer comes as a U.S. political committee comprising five former U.S. ambassadors says Joe Biden should appoint a special presidential envoy to Northern Ireland amid concerns that Friday’s deal Good is being deliberately boycotted in protest of the protocol.

Businesses including retailers, manufacturers and farmers called for an end to the dispute between London and Brussels on the eve of a joint UK-EU committee meeting between Brexit Minister Lord Frost and European Commission Vice-President Maro efovi in ​​london which will also be attended online by representatives of 27 eu member states.

We can not allow another missed opportunity on the joint committee as we saw earlier this year, said the Northern Ireland Brexit business working group (NIBBWG) in connection with the talks in March, which collapsed when Frost suspended in unilaterally most of the controls mandated under the Northern Ireland protocol.

We need to see that not only are we being heard and understood, but that both the UK and the EU are willing to work together to address the impact of the protocol, said the group, which represents 16 trade bodies including the Federation of Business Organizations. Small, Logistics UK, Manufacturing NI and Ulster Farmers Union.

Their joint statement came as U.S. Congressman James Walsh, co-chair of the interim committee to defend the Good Friday Agreement (GFA), asked Joe Biden to send a presidential envoy to the region to help advance efforts. peace. We are increasingly concerned that the GFA is becoming collateral damage as a result of Brexit and ongoing disagreements over the Northern Ireland protocol, he said.

Aodhn Connolly, head of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium and one of the leading representatives of the NIBBWG, said there was growing frustration in Northern Ireland because of the war of words between distant energy bases in London and Brussels.

There is a guilt game happening on both sides, of which we do not want any part. What we want is the solution. Politics is hindering what should be, for all intents and purposes, a technical process, he said.

Time is running out. We are very grateful for all the conversations that are taking place and the engagement with the communities here, but we want to see the fruits of that, proof that we are being heard and that they are willing to provide solutions, Connolly said.

The protocol has been extremely controversial in Northern Ireland, contributing to the Easter violence and rifts in the Democratic Unionist party, which is officially campaigning to remove it.

Officials in Brussels on Monday said they were preparing to make compromises on the protocol including modifications to a time-limited veterinary agreement, but warned that patience was weakening with the UK.

efovi has warned the UK not to unilaterally extend the grace period for the protocol beyond its expiration at the end of this month. Writing in the Tuesday edition of the Telegraph, the Brexit commissioner said: “If the UK takes further unilateral action, the EU will not be ashamed in its swift, determined and determined response to ensure that the UK comply with its obligations under international law.

The two sides are trying to reach agreement on about 30 issues related to controls on animals, goods and medicines, and have reached a broad consensus on eight areas including livestock labeling, free pet passports for guide dogs and the movement of second cars between GB and NI.

An EU official said Brussels was also working to resolve an unforeseen issue regarding the availability of medicines.