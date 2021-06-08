The herd of Chinas stray elephants rests after 500 km ride | China





The famous Chinas herd of stray elephants has stopped for a break after a 15-month journey away from their natural habitat, an odyssey that has ravaged the country. Authorities have marched on emergency resources to monitor the herd and keep it away from residential areas. According to Chinese media, the Yunnan Forest Fire Brigade said a team of eight people was tracking the elephants, 24 hours a day, both on the ground and by drone from the air. In the latest update, authorities said the herd of wild Asian elephants had been tracked in a forest just outside a village in Xiyang Settlement, Yunnan, about 90 km southwest of Kunming City, turning in the direction they had come from. Images of the drone showed elephants lying in the woods, resting during their journeys that so far have covered 500 km (300 miles). Of the 15 elephants, one male has broken away from the herd and is currently about 4 km northeast of the group, according to command in place following the elephants Photos: Xinhua / REX / Shutterstock On Monday more than 410 emergency personnel, 374 vehicles and 14 drones were deployed with more than two tonnes of elephant food, in ongoing efforts to guide elephants out of human areas and evacuate people on their way. Temporary traffic control will be implemented on several road sections to keep them calm and create conditions for elephants to move west and south, Beijing News said. Wildlife authorities are trying to figure out why the group of 16 elephants moved last year. According to Xinhua, in November, they arrived in Puer in Yunnan, where a female elephant gave birth to a baby, and settled in the country for five months before starting walking again on April 16th. A week later, the two left the group, leaving 15 to continue their odyssey north. The group now appears to be back on track, heading south-west, although on Monday authorities reported that a male elephant had been tracked away from the group, 4km north-east. The elephants’ journeys, first discovered leaving their natural habitat in March 2020, have captivated Chinese social media, although their sometimes devastating presence has caused damage of at least 6.8 million yuan ($ 1.07 million), according to state media.

