Tuesday morning news – June 8, 2021

For WORLD Radio, I’m Anna Johansen Brown.

Ransomware attack funds were recovered The Justice Department has recovered most of the ransom money that Colonial Pipeline paid to Russia-based hackers last month.

The company handed over about four and a half million dollars to regain access to its systems. The attack shut down operations on the nations’ largest fuel pipeline and caused gas shortages across the East Coast.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco announced the recovery operation on Monday.

MONACO: Today we turned the tables on the Dark Side following the entire ecosystem that drives ransomware attacks and digital extortion, including criminal proceeds in the form of digital currency.

The recovery operation was the first for a new task force, specialized ransomware. Biden’s Department of Justice created the task force to counter the growing threat of cybercrime targeting US corporations.

MONACO: Ransomware attacks are always unacceptable. But when they target critical infrastructure, we will spare no effort in our response.

Georgia-based Colonial paid hackers on bitcoin. Due to fluctuations in the value of cryptocurrencies, the reward today is worth only about $ 2.3 million.

SCOTUS unanimous in case of permanent residence The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that thousands of immigrants who entered the country illegally could not apply to stay here permanently. BOTs reports Kristen Flavin.

KRISTEN FLAVIN, REPORT: The case involved an El Salvadorian couple who came to the United States in the early 1990s. While they were living here illegally, the US government granted immigrants from El Salvador Temporary Protected Status for humanitarian reasons.

The couple then applied for green cards that would allow them to stay in place forever.

But in a unanimous 9-0 ruling, the court ruled that the temporary protections applied to illegal immigrants do not make them eligible for legal status.

The decision does not apply to immigrants who came to the country legally after obtaining temporary protected status. They still have the right to become permanent residents.

Reporting for WORLD, My Kristen Flavin.

Harris heads to Mexico after visiting Guatemala Vice President Kamala Harris headed to Mexico City today. She plans to meet with Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador to discuss immigration and other issues.

Harris began her first international trip as vice president with a one-stop shop in Guatemala on Monday. After meeting with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, Harris pledged US support for improving conditions in the country.

HARRIS: Our responsibility and ability is to give people a sense of hope. We talked about this extensively through the many conversations we have had, including today. The power of hope, the ability that each of our governments has to give people a sense that help is on the way.

Harris urged Guatemalans not to try the dangerous journey north, where they have a good chance of falling prey to human traffickers. And she insisted that the Biden administration will enforce immigration laws in the US.

HARRIS: The president and I discussed the basic belief that most people do not want to leave home. They do not want to leave the place where they grew up, where the language they know is spoken, where their culture they know is present and has been, in this case, for centuries.

Shortly after her meeting with Giammattei, the Department of Justice announced that it would step up efforts to fight corruption in Central America. Harris called it a top U.S. priority. The department also created a new law enforcement force to combat human trafficking and smuggling.

FDA approves Alzheimer’s drug The Food and Drug Administration has given the green light to the first new treatment for Alzheimers in 20 years. But the decision is not without controversy. WORLD Paul Butler has that story.

PAUL BUTLER, REPORT: FDA approval of the drug developed by Biogen is based on non-final trial results.

Research showed that treatment did not change disease progression. And only slightly slowed down patients’ cognitive decline.

Critics say there is not enough evidence to put the drug on the market, especially given its price. A one-year treatment can cost up to $ 50,000.

FDA regulators acknowledged the remaining uncertainties surrounding the drug. But they decided it was reasonable to benefit Alzheimer’s patients.

The drug, marketed as Aduhelm, targets harmful clumps of plaques in the brain that are thought to play a role in disease. But doctors still do not know what causes its onset.

Reporting for WORLD, Im Paul Butler.

My Anna Johansen Brown, and for more news, features and analysis, visit us at wng.org.

WORLD Radio transcripts are created in a short time. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. Authoritative recording of WORLD Radio programming is audio recording.