can Germany’s pardon ignite Africa’s reparations? Quartz Africa

More than 100 years after its crimes as a colonial power in Namibia, the German government last week formally apologized for the genocide that took place under his supervision. In a gesture of reconciliation, Germany will provide $ 1.3 billion to Namibia in the form of financial assistance.

Although this is not a legally binding payment of reparations, a spokesman for the Namibian president described it as the first step in the right direction. This comes more than 70 years after Germany agreed to pay reparations for the Holocaust, a process seen as a model for other colonial powers,.

But some traditional leaders representing the Herero and Nama people, the two ethnic groups targeted by German soldiers, say they were not advised and have rejected the agreement. They describe it as very offensive.

In the Herero-Nama genocide, German settlers killed tens of thousands of the Namibians between 1904 and 1908. Men, women, and children fled to the desert where many died of malnutrition, exhaustion, and disease. The survivors were placed in concentration camps.

Notice is timely and gratitude is part of an apparent trend in recent years of European nations acknowledging their colonial crimes. Equally, more African countries are seeking official apologies for the impact of slavery and colonialism and calling for reparations from their former rulers.

The issue of reparations in Africa

King Philippe of Belgium delivered his speech deepest regrets last year for the colonial abuses of his countries in the Democratic Republic of the Congo today, but failed to apologize formally and did not mention reparations. Ten million people are estimated to have died in the DRC as a direct result of Belgian rule. Burundi ka is said to have been asked for $ 42.6 billion from its former colonies, also Belgium and Germany.

Just last week, French President Emmanuel Macron also apologized and apologized, for the first time, for France’s role in the 1994 Rwandan genocide, which claimed the lives of 800,000 Tutsis and Hutus.

While all of this falls far short of reparations as is normally understood, some hope this could at least be a starting point for further discussion.

The same situation in Namibia happened in Tanzania with the May May war, says Zitto Kabwe, leader of the Alliance for Change and Transparency political party in Tanzania, also a former German colony. We need an official recognition and apology from Germany.

There are estimates that over 200,000 people died in East German Africa, not only through war, but because of the famine created by German policies.

Kabwe sees the agreement between Namibia and Germany as a very important step towards justice. He has since raised the issue of reparations in the Tanzanian parliament and called for an accurate history of German colonial rule to be included in school curricula.

Reuters / Tobias Schwarz German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas gives a press conference in Berlin, Germany on May 28, after Germany first acknowledged that it had committed genocide in Namibia during its colonial occupation.

Is Germany doing enough?

Dewa Mavhinga, South Africa director at Human Rights Watch, says German acceptance of atrocities in Namibia does not go far enough. Others say that by avoiding the term reparation, European nations continue to avoid legal liability.

For economic anthropologist Jason Hickel, Germany is afraid to set a legal precedent that could open the door to further claims.

However, there is ongoing debate over what reparations may look like in action. Historian Adam Hochschild points out that payments from government to government can be challenging. How it actually pays reparations to a people whose government is corrupt and dysfunctional is a difficult question, he says. We need to find alternatives.

The cost of reparations and what can be owed to Africa remains to be calculated, but estimates range from $ 100 trillion to $ 777 trillion. It would be an extraordinary amount of money.

Black lives have importance and reparations

Although the idea of ​​reparations is barely off the ground, many agree that there has been a shift in momentum. Hickel thinks the current can turn, because of the relentless struggle of social movements that refuse to let Europe silence their history.

The compensation debate is also linked to the Black Lives Matter protests that followed the assassination of George Floyd in the US last year. Colonial-era statues became targets around the world and questions were raised about the return of stolen artifacts to Africa. Protesters across Europe called for public recognition of the links between slavery, colonialism and contemporary racism.

There is a strong link between activists’ anti-racism work and these discussions of colonial crimes, explains Fabian Scheidler, a Berlin-based historian. Colonial crimes are linked to slavery in the US and other countries. They are part of the ongoing racial injustices we see today.

Will other European countries follow suit?

Moving forward, it remains to be seen whether other European nations will follow in Germany’s footsteps. Scheidler says countries and activists need to come together to keep up the pressure. He says there should be a process towards a formal claim and a formal obligation for countries to pay reparations, rather than making poor efforts.

He also points to the widening inequality between the developed world and the global South, which he attributes to post-war economic policies, and says reparations must also account for the post-colonial era.

Meanwhile, the UK has remained visibly calm about reparations. At its peak, the British Empire covered a quarter of the world, controlling large parts of Africa, Asia, the Middle East and the Americas. But, as transcripts in the UK parliament for the last 200 years show, reparations are a rarely discussed issue, and there are no plans to compensate the former colonies. His position remains unchanged, even in light of recent developments.

We do not see reparations as the answer, said a UK government spokesman in 2014. Instead, we should focus on identifying ways forward with a focus on the common global challenges facing our countries in the 21st century.

