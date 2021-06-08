A look at COVID-19 vaccines in Canada on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

The latest numbers for COVID-19 vaccines in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. ET Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

In Canada, provinces are reporting 403,966 new vaccines administered for a total of 26,490,531 doses given. Across the country, 2,994,639 people or 7.9 percent of the population have been fully vaccinated. The provinces administered doses at a rate of 69,897,194 per 100,000.

There were 948,778 new vaccines distributed in provinces and territories for a total of 29,828,432 doses delivered so far. Provinces and territories used 88.81 percent of their vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland and Labrador, PEI, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories usually do not report on a daily basis.

Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting 34,213 new vaccines administered over the past seven days for a total of 337,715 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 644,948 per 1,000. In the province, 3.31 percent (17,355) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were 3,800 new vaccines delivered in Newfoundland and Labrador for a total of 396,830 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 76 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 85.1 per cent of its supply of available vaccines.

The PEI is reporting 12,909 new vaccines administered over the past seven days for a total of 100,770 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 635,256 per 1,000. In the province, 9.02 percent (14,305) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines submitted to the PEI for a total of 117,925 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 74 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 85.45 percent of its available vaccine supply.

Nova Scotia is reporting 54,038 new vaccines administered over the past seven days for a total of 637,911 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 653,666 per 1,000. In the province, 4.57 percent (44,567) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 724,260 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 74 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 88.08 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

New Brunswick is reporting 60,673 new vaccines administered over the past seven days for a total of 534,800 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 685,606 per 1,000. In the province, 6.08 percent (47,392) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in New Brunswick for a total of 591,555 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 76 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 90.41 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Quebec is reporting 68,021 new vaccines administered for a total of 6,153,771 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 719.18 per 1,000. There were 445,728 new vaccines delivered in Quebec for a total of 6,963,887 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 81 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 88.37 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Ontario is reporting 116,829 new vaccines administered for a total of 10,109,404 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 688,226 per 1,000. In the province, 7.40 percent (1,086,805) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were 496,080 new vaccines delivered in Ontario for a total of 11,688,315 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 80 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.49 percent of its available vaccine supply.

Manitoba reports 7,915 new vaccines administered for a total of 946,611 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 687,442 per 1,000. In the province, 10.63 percent (146,383) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Manitoba for a total of 1,041,040 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 76 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 90.93 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Saskatchewan reports 8,628 new vaccines administered for a total of 809,400 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 686,424 per 1,000. In the province, 11.71 percent (138,040) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were 1,570 new vaccines delivered in Saskatchewan for a total of 903,725 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 77 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 89.56 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Alberta is reporting 26,457 new vaccines administered for a total of 3,084,119 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 700,611 per 1,000. In the province, 12.40 percent (545,853) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were 1,600 new vaccines delivered in Alberta for a total of 3,295,695 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 75 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 93.58 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

British Columbia is reporting 146,911 new vaccines administered for a total of 3,635,795 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 708,514 per 1,000. In the province, 6.12 percent (314,246) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 3,912,030 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 76 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 92.94 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Yukon is reporting 372 new vaccines administered for a total of 54,538 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,306,894 per 1,000. In the territory, 60.96 percent (25,439) of the population are fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in the Yukon for a total of 64,520 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 150 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 84.53 percent of its vaccine supply.

The Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccines administered for a total of 53,501 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,185,775 per 1,000. In the territory, 53.02 percent (23,922) of the population are fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in the Northwest Territories for a total of 77,550 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 170 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 68.99 percent of its vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting zero new vaccines administered for a total of 32,196 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 831,379 per 1,000. In the territory, 38.60 percent (14,949) of the population are fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 51,100 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 130 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 63.01 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

* Data notes: Figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and may vary. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report the same day or figure from the previous day. Doses of administered vaccines are not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as some approved vaccines require two doses per person. Vaccines are not currently being administered to children under 12 years of age and those with certain health conditions. In some cases, the number of doses administered may seem to exceed the number of doses dispensed as some provinces have withdrawn additional vials per vial.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on June 8, 2021.

Canadian Press