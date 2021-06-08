Coal India demands government for vaccines after 400 fat deaths

Coal India Ltd., one of the country’s largest employers, has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to help speed up the vaccination of its workforce following the deaths of nearly 400 staff from Covid-19.

The world’s leading coal miner, which employs about 259,000 people, said it has written to government officials asking that about 1 million doses be made available to staff and their family members. So far, about 64,000 workers – about a quarter of the workforce – have been vaccinated and the company is looking to speed up the inoculation machine as unions push the issue.

“The company needs to look at mass vaccination programs that cover all employees and their family members in order for the damage to be arrested,” said Sudhir Ghurde, general secretary at Akhil Bharatiya Khadan Mazdoor Sangh, one of the main unions.

The call for more shots comes as the Modi administration has come under strong criticism for tackling the second deadly wave of the virus in India and spreading the damaged vaccines. The country – which has the second highest number of Covid cases in the world – has seen its health infrastructure break down over the past two months, with major cities running out of oxygen and hospitals flooding with patients.

India has suffered from a critical shortage of inoculations, causing some centers to close as the country struggled to boost domestic production and buy international doses. In an effort to address the crisis, Modi announced free shots for all adults in a speech before the nation on Monday.

Coal miners have been at the forefront of the pandemic, working their shifts during blockages to make sure power plants do not run out of fuel that produces nearly 70% of India’s electricity. Mining work continued even as the deaths accelerated in the second wave that began around mid-February.

Coal India said most of the casualties occurred during the second wave. Although the situation has begun to ease, the company is recruiting more medical personnel on a temporary basis and is investing in oxygen facilities to prepare for a possible resurgence of the disease. A total of nearly 6,000 workers have been infected, with more than 1,000 continuing to receive treatment, the company said.

While the rate of infections has slowed recently, India has lost more than 351,000 citizens from Covid-19, according to the latest government. data. The South Asian nation has administered 236 million inoculations since the launch of the world’s largest vaccination machine that began on January 16, with 3.4% now fully immunized. At the current rate, it will take another 21 months to cover 75% of the population, according to Bloomberg Vaccine Follower.

Security Protocols

The pandemic has hit some industries around the globe more than others, such as meat packers in the US However, the coal industry in India does not pose some of the same risks seen with businesses where workers are packed together indoors. More than 90% of coal production in India comes from open pit mines, where coal is blasted from the ground and then loaded into dumpers with the help of large shovels.

Coal India said it has strictly followed safety protocols, such as ensuring that employees wear masks and maintain hygiene, and that equipment cleaned regularly. The company’s largest manufacturing unit, South Eastern Coalfields Ltd., has seen the worst impact, accounting for nearly a third of the deaths.

Coal India has promised compensation of 1.5 million rupees ($ 20,600) for the families of workers who died from the pandemic, as well as employment for one of the relatives.

The unions say more needs to be done to keep their workers safe, stressing the need for an increase in vaccines – for family members as well as employees. More than 35,000 family members have received shots so far.

