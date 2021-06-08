International
World Oceans Day 2021: History, meaning, theme and role of humans in protecting the oceans
The oceans support and promote life, covering over 70 percent of the planet. However, they need more support. With large populations of mostly depleted fish and 50 percent of coral reefs destroyed, the balance has been upset and if we do not do something about it today, the future of the planet will be in jeopardy.
According to the United Nations, the oceans produce at least 50 percent of the planet oxygen and are essential to our economy with about 40 million people employed by ocean-based industries by 2030.
They also absorb about 30 percent of man-made carbon dioxide, protecting against the effects of global warming.
Importance
And even though they are considered to be the lungs of the planet, every year, World Oceans Day comes as a reminder on June 8, about how much reckless human activities have been done – like dumping waste, oil spills, sewage, etc. . , and how they have affected the oceans.
The purpose of the day, as such, is to inform people about the “impact of human action on the ocean”, “to develop a worldwide movement of citizens for the ocean” and “to mobilize and unite the world’s population in a project for sustainable ocean management world ”.
Themes
This year’s theme is ‘Ocean: Life and Living’. According to the UN website, “this year’s annual event will shed light on the wonders of the ocean and the way our source of life is, supporting humanity and every other organism on Earth.” The theme is “particularly important at the beginning of the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, which will run from 2021 to 2030. The Decade will strengthen international cooperation to develop research and innovative technologies that can connect ocean science with the needs of society ”.
History
It was June 8, 1992 – at the Earth Summit of the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED) – the Canadian Ocean Institute proposed the idea of an international day for the oceans.
In 2008, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution stating that June 8 will be celebrated annually as World Oceans Day.
Here is what people posted on Twitter on this occasion:
Tuesday is #World Oceans Day.
From eating local fish, to sustainable source to stopping plastic pollution, we all have a role to play #Save our ocean.
More from @FAO. https://t.co/wmZGFeZOZE pic.twitter.com/nV6imV4LK3
United Nations (@UN) June 8, 2021
I had the privilege of growing up near the ocean.
It hurts me to see how overfishing, pollution and rising temperatures are destroying our oceans and biodiversity.
As we note #World Oceans Day, let us end our war on nature and ensure the health of our oceans for future generations. pic.twitter.com/xRn1iVUz48
Antnio Guterres (@antonioguterres) June 8, 2021
Today is #World Oceans Day, let us celebrate and Preserve our oceans for sustainability. My SandArt at Puri Beach in Odisha India. pic.twitter.com/PnzWeONx56
Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 8, 2021
In keeping the Oceans alive and unpolluted is the future of mankind. #SadhguruQoto #World Oceans Day pic.twitter.com/0gpiXNz7bi
Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) June 8, 2021
Do you remember the day 12 .12 October 2019?
Prime Minister Shri arenarendramodi himself went diving on a beach in Mamallapuram for more than 30 minutes.
In this #World Oceans Day, let’s draw inspiration from it and make sure our beaches are clean and free of disposable plastic. pic.twitter.com/vH3yiB7V0v
Mann Ki Baat Updates (@mannkibaat) June 8, 2021
The ocean provides us all with vital resources to support life and livelihoods, but if unsustainable fishing practices continue and coastal and marine ecosystems deteriorate, by 2050 there will be no usable fish stocks in the Asia Pacific region. #World Oceans Day pic.twitter.com/YsRRAExHwr
World Bank (@WorldBank) June 6, 2021
