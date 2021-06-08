China approves Covid-19 vaccines for children over 3 years old

Beijing (Global Times): China has begun allowing people between the ages of three and 17 to take pictures of Covid-19 vaccines, making it the first country to approve these vaccines for such a young age group.

Chinese observers said the country would follow the plan step by step from security concerns and based on production capacity.

An official from the vaccine research and development group led by the State Council, the cabinet, confirmed to China Central Television (CCTV) on Sunday (June 6th) that China has approved the emergency use of Covid-19 vaccines for those aged between three and 17 years CCTV did not disclose the name of the official.

The official said experts have confirmed the safety and efficacy of delivering Covid-19 vaccines to that age group. After the relevant approval, vaccination will start for the age group as the country moves from vaccination of the elderly to the young.

On the same day, Zeng Yixin, deputy director of the National Health Commission (NHC), confirmed in an interview with the Xinhua News Agency that China intends to deliver Covid-19 shots to at least 70 percent of its population by the end of the year. of the year.

Chinese vaccine experts reached by the Global Times on Monday said vaccinating children over the age of three is key for the country to achieve herd immunity.

But to address security concerns, the country will use vaccines with caution among this age group, distinguishing them into different age groups or initially vaccinating juveniles living in regions more susceptible to the virus, such as Guangzhou.

In addition to some concerns regarding the provision of vaccines to minors, restrictions on large-scale vaccination of children come mainly from the tight supply of Covid-19 vaccines in China, which are being pressured by growing domestic demand and foreigners, as well as the possible measure approval of reinforcing shots, experts said.

The adoption is in line with the global trend of lowering the age of vaccination in adolescents and this makes China the first country in the world to give Covid-19 shots to three-year-olds, a Beijing-based immunologist told the conditional Global Times. of anonymity on Monday.

China has authorized the emergency use of CoronaVac, the Covid-19 vaccine produced by the Chinese firm Sinovac, for children between the ages of three and 17, Sinovac Chairman Yin Weidong told the media on Friday.

Feng Duojia, president of the China Vaccine Industry Association, told the Global Times on Monday that approval for the Sinopharm vaccine is also under way.

After China, Thailand is considering whether to lower the age for Sinovac vaccines to three years. The Southeast Asian country launched a mass vaccination plan Monday.

Canada was the first country to approve vaccines for children ages 12 and up on May 5th. Since then, countries including the US, UK and Singapore have approved the Pfizer / BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for use in children aged 12 to 15, following a safety and effectiveness review, reports said.

In addition to Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna is actively studying the use of the vaccine in younger children. Young children, even toddlers, may be eligible by year’s end, Anthony Fauci, US top infectious disease expert, was quoted as saying by US media.

“Children aged three to 17 are part of the target group of the national vaccination plan and a key group for the country to achieve herd immunity.

“I believe that children should receive the same doses as adults, as no strong evidence shows that the risk for children is higher than for adults,” said Tao Lina, a vaccine expert based in Shanghai. Monday for the Global Times.

The use of Covid-19 vaccines in children remains controversial as there is still no open and consistent data in clinical trials on children.

Some questions also linger, such as whether it is necessary to put children at risk, as some argue that this age group is not sensitive to Covid-19 to the same degree as adults.

A Beijing-based immunologist told the Global Times that the potential risks to children could not be denied, but they are still a key group for the country to achieve herd immunity.

Thus, to alleviate public concerns, China is expected to open the program among children step by step, either by distinguishing them by age or by grade, or by giving relatively smaller doses of vaccines prescribed for children.

“As China begins vaccination among children, vaccines and the vaccination plan can always be optimized and adjusted, to fix new problems, including safety concerns,” he said.

The immunologist said China is more likely to start shooting at young people when Sinopharm also gets the light for child recipients from the authorities, because the priority for the current stage is to further expand inoculations among adults, due to the capacity of close production of vaccines.

Feng said China will gradually boost vaccinations of children, but not all at once, because there is great demand both from outside and from home, as well as preparations for a boost.

“China’s total vaccine production essentially complements the administered daily doses nationwide, about 20 million doses. In some countries, the vaccines are immediately out of stock on the same day of distribution,” Feng said.

China had administered 777 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines as of Sunday, according to the NHC. – Global Times