UPDATE 1-Taiwan warns of COVID-19 vaccine delays, cases stabilized





(Reconstructs, adds details, quotes) TAIPEI, June 8 (Reuters) – Taiwan’s Health Minister on Tuesday warned of further delays in receiving more COVID-19 vaccines but said the government was doing everything it could to get them as it reported a stabilization of new infections. . Taiwan has been struggling to speed up its vaccination program while dealing with an increase in domestic cases, with only about 3% of its 23.5 million people receiving at least one shot. The government had said it intended to receive another 2 million doses by the end of this month, in addition to an almost similar number donated by Japan and the United States, but Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said he had problems receiving of vaccines. In fact, purchases are not so stable, but we will continue to work hard, he said at his daily press conference, pointing to production problems in factories. Hopefully by the end of August, 10 million vaccines will reach Taiwan, Chen added, repeating an earlier calendar. Taiwan has 10 million custom doses from AstraZeneca Plc and more than 5 million from Moderna Inc, plus another 5 million from the global COVAX division scheme. Chen reported 219 new COVID-19 internal cases, slightly more than the 211 reported Monday, and said positive rates during tests were continuing to fall in the capital, Taipei, and its neighboring city where cases are concentrated. This is a pretty good phenomenon, he said. However there is no reason to relax. Taiwan has a long break this weekend for the traditional Dragon Boat festival and the government has urged people to stand firm and return train or bus tickets they may have already purchased. I continue to urge people to avoid moving during the Dragon Boat festival, Chen said. Taiwan has reported a total of 11,694 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, including 308 deaths, which, though far less than many other parts of the world, have shocked people in Taiwan, which for months had little or no infections in the community. (Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill, Robert Birsel)

