No evidence of ivermectin and hydroxy ‘regimen’ led to COVID decline in India

statement

A Posting on Instagram by an Australian user suggests that the declining cases of COVID-19 in India are due to a regimen of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin used as treatments.

The post contains a graph of COVID-19 Indian cases and deaths credited to Johns Hopkins University. The graph shows a steep increase in cases before a peak and a gradual decline on May 24th.

“This is why India is no longer in the news and why we (in Australia) suddenly have cases,” the post claims. “India started a hydroxychloroquine (sic) ivermectin regimen and without hesitation the oil was rising and is looking to reopen ASAP.”

At the time of publication, the post had been liked almost 500 times and distributed more than 14,000 times.

analysis

While India’s COVID-19 cases have dropped from their peak in early May, there is no evidence that a “regimen” of the drugs hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin are responsible for the decline.

The same period also reflects a time when strict regional health checks were in place in many parts of the country and tens of millions of doses of vaccines were distributed to fight a deadly second wave of the virus.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India began to rise significantly in mid-March, eventually reaching a peak of more than 400,000 daily diagnoses in early May, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Since the peak, cases have dropped; the same figures put the new number of cases at 114,000 on June 5th. Until that date, the number of active cases in the country was about 40 percent of the peak value, local media reports.

However, the actual number of cases in India is suspected to be significantly higher than reported due to limited testing, according to analysis by the Associated Press.

The increase in cases led to the introduction of many states inhibits economic activity and public movement, although the national government avoided introducing a nationwide blockade. For example, Delhi announced the regional government would extend the curfew for non-essential movement until June 14th.

Meanwhile, the decline in COVID-19 cases also coincides with the acceleration of the country’s vaccination program. According to Our world in data, more than 140 million people had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by mid-May. The figure represents about 10 percent of the population.

The post claim regarding India starting a “regimen” of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin treatments seems to be related to updated guidelines for mild and asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on 28 April.

Both drugs have often been advertised as possible COVID-19 treatments, however international health agencies (see here, here, here AND here) have advised against their use citing the lack of evidence of their effectiveness as well as possible side effects.

However, Indian guidelines recommended close contacts of mild or asymptomatic cases to take hydroxychloroquine, an antirheumatic drug, while people in isolation at home with similar cases have been told to “consider” taking ivermectin, commonly used in humans and animals to treat disease caused by parasites.

The tips were included along with various other instructions, such as “warm water gargle” twice a day and wearing a three-layer medical mask.

Healthy ministry guidelines for clinical treatment, released May 24, also said doctors should “consider” giving ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine to patients with mild cases of COVID-19.

However, the guidelines did not represent a major change in official advice other than the addition of ivermectin. India Substitute Guidelines, released July 3, 2020, also said that hydroxychloroquine can be used for both mild and moderate cases.

The Indian Medical Research Council had advised the use of the drug since April of that year, despite criticism from some experts that treatment was unproven in its effectiveness and could lead to “preventable morbidity and mortality”. By February 2021, the government had distributed more than 100 million hydroxychloroquine pills.

Researchers from the George Institute for Global Health, which has offices in Australia and India, wrote in an article published by The Lancet on June 2 that ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine were among several drugs included in a “typical prescription” for COVID-19 in India.

Carlos Chaccour, a health researcher at the Barcelona Institute of Global Health, has writed widely in ivermectin and demanded care on its use to combat COVID-19.

“These kinds of ‘ecological tests’ (in the Instagram post) have been widely used to support ivermectin,” he told VET Fact Check in an email.

“The truth is that many other countries / countries do NOT place ivermectin have experienced a sharp drop in transmission, normally due to blockage, awareness or other non-pharmacological measures.”

Dr Chaccour wrote that ivermectin has been “in the spotlight as an example of the dangers of hasty and scientifically unfounded debate in crisis response” such as COVID-19.

Professor Catherine Bennett, chair of epidemiology at Deakin University, wrote in February that evidence on hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin was lacking. When contacted by VET Fact Check, she said her opinion remained the same.

“There has been no change in evidence, other than even more published test results showing that they do not even make any difference in moderating disease outcomes in those with COVID-19,” she said in an email.

Prof Bennett said many factors came into play to reduce the number of issues in one country, but it was “pointless” for such changes to be attributed to the two drugs.

Steven Tong, an infectious disease physician and associate professor at the Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity , agreed, pointing VET Fact Check via e-mail: “There is no evidence to support the claim that hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin would lead to a reduction in the number of cases. All the evidence of which I am aware has not demonstrated any beneficial effect of these two agents. ”

Post claims follow a May 17 article from the far-right website, The Gateway Pundit, which has been controlled by fact as a frequent source of misinformation, who stated: “Coronavirus cases are falling in India thanks to new rules promoting Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine in its massive population.”

However, fact checkers Health reactions noted that of India reproduction rate (R rate) – a measure of the number of new COVID-19 infections created by each case – was already falling ahead of new instructions from the health ministry.

Similar claims have previously been refuted here, here AND here.

People are waiting to be vaccinated against coronavirus at Radha Soami Satsang Ground in New Delhi.