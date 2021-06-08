Afghan translators say Australian visa offer is not enough to bring them to safety | Afghanistan

The federal government says it has issued an additional 90 visas since early May to Afghan nationals working alongside Australian forces, but translators still in the country warned there were still many obstacles to escaping Taliban revenge.

Guardian Australia understands that officials have offered to help Afghans enter commercial flights to Australia in the near future, but an interpreter still in Afghanistan said he knew of about 15 colleagues who had been approved for relocation but were unable to to fly in the near future the Covid pandemic meant that no flight was available.

Speaking from Kabul on Tuesday, he said without access to military flights, their situation would not change.

If they can not move us, what does it mean to have a visa? said the man. He was among 41 translators who wrote to the government twice earlier this year asking for urgent help.

Last month Australia abruptly closed its embassy in Kabul, saying it could not guarantee staff safety in light of the imminent withdrawal of Australian troops until 9/11.

On Tuesday another translator said his family was waiting for passports, but without access to the embassy and its staff he was unsure he could leave.

A former translator has been sent into hiding for fear of his new family life after a stamped and signed letter from the Taliban was pasted on his front door, first reported by ABC.

In a verified version obtained by the Guardian, Taliban commander Spin Talib, who is in charge of guerrilla operations in Kandahar, acknowledged previous attempts to kill Hassan (not his real name), warning him that they would come after him day or night for involvement with coalition forces in the long 20-year war.

We have received reports that you have worked for a long time with the infidel enemies of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan as translators and slaves, reads the letter, dated 3 June.

We tried to kill you by hitting you with a vehicle but unfortunately you did not die.

We are sincere in our words, we will take you, whether day or night, and you will be punished, and we will achieve our goal.

Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has joined growing calls for Australia to help evacuate Afghan nationals, writing to Home Secretary Karen Andrews, urging urgent action.

Rudd referred to the Taliban threat to Hassan as he urged Andrews to reach a conclusion quickly, in a letter received exclusively from the Guardian.

There are broader policy implications in the discussion. The perception that Australia failed to act respectfully towards local Afghan workers could have detrimental consequences in other contexts where Australian staff seek support from locals, the former prime minister wrote.

There is a national interest at stake to be seen by people who put themselves at risk to support the objectives of Australian governments.

SBS reported Tuesday that dozens of Afghans working alongside the ADF and their families were preparing to be evacuated to Australia in the coming weeks.

A spokesman for Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said the government had granted about 90 additional visas to staff engaged in the country since early May. Together with family members, this adds 200 to the number of Afghan nationals who have relocated to Australia since the program began for employed workers in the country in 2013. It was previously known that 1,200 such relocations had taken place since beginning of the scheme.

Earlier Tuesday Scott Morrison told reporters that the government was working urgently and resolutely to resolve the issue.

“This is not the first time we have to rely on these circumstances, bringing people to Australia under the proper visa arrangements for humanitarian visas that are in the country,” he said.

The threatening letter was posted on Hassans’ door.

We have done this before safely. And we will be able to do it again We are very aware of that. And we are working urgently and steadily and patiently to ensure that we do this in the right way as we have done in previous cases. I was the responsible minister at the time we were doing this when I was in emigration, so I am very aware of the sensitivity and the need to move fast.

During Hassans’ employment with Australians between 2010 and 2014, he was granted the highest level of security clearance allowed for translators, allowing him to live in the base with soldiers.

He said if he could not come to Australia he would expect death from the Taliban.

“I have spent years supporting the ADF combat missions on the front lines of the war and I have put my life on the line to support the fight against the insurgents, the Taliban, side by side for the ADF,” Hassan told the Guardian Australia.

The Taliban will still target me and my family could be arrested, kidnapped, killed or even beheaded at any moment.

I am counting every day of my life day and night on my death because the Taliban have killed many Afghan translators since coalition forces announced that their troops had retreated to their home, and I am just awaiting my death turn.

In 2013, Hassan was certified by the Australian government as someone who has legitimate fears for his safety as a direct result of his former employment as a translator for coalition forces.

This meant that he was eligible for a humanitarian visa under a relocation program for Afghan workers engaged in the country. His application was rejected by Home Secretary Peter Dutton before the decision was overturned as illegal in a landmark federal court battle in May 2020, represented by Jason Scanes, a former army captain and founder of Forsaken Fighters.

The decision on the Hassans case now remains with Andrews.

In April, the Guardian reported 41 translators writing to the Department of Home Affairs and Immigration through the Australian Embassy in Jordan in January, and again on April 19 after Scott Morrison announced that Australia would follow the US by withdrawing all remaining troops by September .

One of the men listed on the letter said he knew of about 15 translators who had been approved for relocation but were unable to fly in the near future due to a lack of commercially available flights due to COVID-19.