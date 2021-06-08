Twitter helps block Indian singer JazzyB, three other accounts





Twitter Inc. has blocked access to four accounts in India, including popular Punjabi singer JazzyB, following requests from the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Government of India on June 6 demanded restrictions on accounts under controversial information technology laws of the country, according to information display from Twitter to Lumen, a Harvard University project that compiles such data. All four Twitter users – whose accounts and tweets remain accessible abroad – had expressed support for Indian farmers organizing protests on the borders of New Delhi for more than six months. Social media giants Twitter and Facebook Inc. are involved in an aggravating conflict with the Modi administration. Tensions escalated last month when police officers visited Twitter premises in New Delhi to give an announcement about posts by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, an action labeled “intimidation tactics” by the US company. A federal minister then said the company was trying to “dictate the conditions for the world ‘s largest democracy” and “slander India”. Read more: Twitter declares India threat, will push for change South Asian nation sends second highest volume of Twitter block requests, including a quarter of all global accounts specified, according to company transparency report published earlier this year. The US ranks first. India recently introduced new rules that may force social media and messaging platforms to break their encryption to identify the creator of a message. WhatsApp ka challenged the rules in court, arguing that they stifle free speech and violate privacy. The government claims the new norms will help fight fake news and hate speech. Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE







