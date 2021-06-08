Wealthy nations are failing the Covids mental health test





Subscribe to the New Economy Daily, follow us @economy and subscribe to ours podcast. Governments are missing in most areas where they can address the mental health difficulties that increased significantly in the Covid-19 pandemic and are already placing a heavy burden on economies around the world, the OECD said. The warning comes as the Paris-based organization published its first attempt at comparing the efforts of its 38 members to address the social and economic costs of the phenomenon. She found that the share of spending has dropped in some countries in the last decade, and that even if access to services is improving, 67% of people who wanted care reported difficulty getting it. “No mental health system gives excellent performance across the board,” the OECD said. “In some areas, even the countries that are doing better can not be considered to be giving an excellent performance.” Mental Health Systems Standards Source: Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development

Beyond the suffering of individuals, government deficiencies have wider economic consequences. The OECD estimates the costs of poor mental health at more than 4.2% of economic output, factorizing treatment costs and lower productivity and employment. The challenge is set to increase with countries observing an increase in symptoms reported in 2020. Already before the pandemic and months of blockages and social distance, one in five people were estimated to be living with mental illness at any given time. “Since the onset of the Covid-19 crisis, levels of mental distress have increased significantly, especially among young people, with the spread of anxiety and depression and even doubling in some countries,” the OECD said. Pandemic Depression National estimates of the prevalence of depression or depressive symptoms in early 2020 and one year before 2020 Source: Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development

The organization called on governments to make the integration of mental health into education and employment policies a norm rather than an exception. The report showed that affected people were less likely to be employed and had a lower level of education, and those with serious conditions still have much lower than average life expectancy. The OECD also said that most countries have struggled to measure whether their health systems are effective and its efforts in conducting the assessment have been hampered by poor data availability. “Countries need to invest more in developing stronger and more accessible data on key dimensions of mental health performance to drive faster and more meaningful improvements,” the OECD said. Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE







