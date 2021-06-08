Covid: Pub buses in Scotland call for extension of Euro 2020 clock ban amid fears of violence





PUB bosses have called for an extension of curfew restrictions during Euro 2020 matches – and warn that failure to do so could put staff at risk of violence.

Current licensing restrictions mean that bars, pubs and restaurants can stay open and serve alcohol until 10.30 in Level 2 areas, and until 11:00 in Level 1.

However, some league matches, including knockout rounds, semifinals and the final start at 8pm. If they go extra time and penalties, fans in Level 2 areas – such as Glasgow – will have to leave. READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon to give Covid update to Scottish Parliament today , Told Stephen Montgomery, of the Scottish Hospitality Group recently: “We saw in the Europa League final that the game continued in extra time and then 22 penalties. “If the Scottish Government does not give some flexibility to the current rules, we could end up in a situation where people can watch the group stages, but when it comes to knockout the hospitality staff will be forced to ask the fans to leave the right. in the midst of all this. “I would like to see the officials and ministers who came up with these rules try to implement them. “Hospitality staff have received enough punishment over the last year and they should not be forced to ruin someone’s evening and potentially face a harsh response. You can easily see how problems can start on the road, which means calling the police, which is a complete waste of their time. ” In October, Scotland fans went viral after being filmed outside a pub to look out of a window as the national team beat Israel 5-3 on penalties. The hospitality boss is now calling for a “tweak” of the restrictions to allow fans to watch the end of the match. READ MORE: Glasgow ‘should not face Level 3 again’ if Euro fan zone triggers Covid nail Elsewhere, Linda Bauld, a public health professor at the University of Edinburgh, told The Sunday Show on the BBC that she was “concerned” about allowing thousands of people to gather in a Glasgow Green fan area. A final decision on the site, which will take up to 6,000 people a day, is expected this week. The Scottish Government told him Time: “We remain in a precarious position with Delta [Indian] a variant that causes additional levels of concern and we do not want to undermine the hard work and sacrifices made to get us to this point. “We fully understand the challenges facing the hospitality sector. . . “We are keeping all Euro measures under consideration and will continue to engage with industry for any changes that may be necessary.”







