Man shakes the internet by turning his head 180 degrees in a distracting video





There are many incredible videos shared on TikTok – some make us laugh, others make us cry, but some rare ones leave us stuck by something that just shouldn’t be possible. Recent images, posted on the video sharing app by @ sheaabutt00, show a man turning his head to the right so he can look straight behind him. Painful is painful to look at and probably best not to try at home. In the clip, the man, who is wearing a red shirt and black shorts, is seen standing outside a bar. He continues to place one hand under the chin and the other on the back of the head, before pushing the head about 180 degrees, like an owl. After that, he simply turns it again, pulling his head back slightly to its natural position. A voice can be heard in the background of the video, shouting, “Oh s ***! I need a drink. I need a drink.” The video captioned: “Holiday trick! #See if you can do it.” TikTok issued a warning under the clip that says: “The actions in this video are performed by professionals or supervised by professionals. Do not try.” Speaking to LadBible, Dr Simran Deo explained that this can only be done by “very few people” safely because they have “hypermobile joints or connective tissue disorders”. She said: “This is when the muscles, ligaments and tendons are more stretched, which means that the joints can bend more than they would in humans without these conditions. “Overall though this is not something to try to do as it can lead to paralysis or a reduced blood supply to the head and neck leading to a stroke.” The shocking images have gone viral on the internet, having passed more than 3.3 million views and gained 12,400 shares. Hasshtë also liked 53,600 times and many of them have rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts on the difficult maneuver with risk. A TikTok user, Valo Arrendo, wrote: “I need a drink after that.” Another person, QQ2D2, added: “I can do it … but I’ll be dead later.” Michael Lyter joked, “My boys a human owl.” Frank wrote, “I will spend the rest of the summer trying to do this.” Briyitiful commented: “Oh god … I can not believe I am saying this, but …. let ‘s look from behind”. Jay Erakat asked, “How did he find out he had this talent. As he was trying to do?” An account named Momma raises no one … shouted: “I’ve seen this in the movies. Run”.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos