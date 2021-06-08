UP Bride Cancels Wedding After Groom Returns Drunk, Chewing ‘Gutkha’

A bride in Ballia of Uttar Pradesh refused to marry the groom after he arrived drunk at their wedding venue. Maniyar police station official Shailendra Singh said the bride, originally from Mishrauli village, was due to marry the man from Khejuri village on June 5th. However, as soon as the groom arrived with the wedding procession, the bride suspected that the groom was drunk and had also chewed ‘gutkha’. She then refused to get married and the wedding was interrupted.

This is the second incident within days that a bride at UP has refused to get married after the groom arrived drunk. A family of brides held the drunken groom and his gang of friends hostage in Pratapgarh state district on Saturday as the 22-year-old bride left the wedding ceremony. The drunken groom and his guests tried to force the bride to dance to music on stage before exchanging vows, after which the bride left and felt insulted, her family held the groom and his guests hostage asking them to return dowry gifts. .

The house officer at Mandhata station, Shrawan Kumar Singh, told TOI, a farmer from Tikri village had arranged for his daughters to marry a Ravendra Patel of Kutiliya Ahina village during the coronation time ban. “He had made the necessary arrangements for the ceremony, but the groom and Baraatis got drunk.”

Initially, the bride’s family ignored their efforts, but the situation worsened when the groom crushed the bride to dance in front of the jamaila ceremony. When the bride refused, the groom created a hoax. Irritated by his behavior, the bride left and her family members held her equal, “he added. With the bride’s family refusing to go ahead with the wedding, the groom ‘s family finally surrendered and agreed to return. money and gifts received from the bride’s family.

