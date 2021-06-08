International
UP Bride Cancels Wedding After Groom Returns Drunk, Chewing ‘Gutkha’
Image Credits: Reuters / Representation
The woman was to marry the man from Khejuri village on June 5th.
A bride in Ballia of Uttar Pradesh refused to marry the groom after he arrived drunk at their wedding venue. Maniyar police station official Shailendra Singh said the bride, originally from Mishrauli village, was due to marry the man from Khejuri village on June 5th. However, as soon as the groom arrived with the wedding procession, the bride suspected that the groom was drunk and had also chewed ‘gutkha’. She then refused to get married and the wedding was interrupted.
This is the second incident within days that a bride at UP has refused to get married after the groom arrived drunk. A family of brides held the drunken groom and his gang of friends hostage in Pratapgarh state district on Saturday as the 22-year-old bride left the wedding ceremony. The drunken groom and his guests tried to force the bride to dance to music on stage before exchanging vows, after which the bride left and felt insulted, her family held the groom and his guests hostage asking them to return dowry gifts. .
The house officer at Mandhata station, Shrawan Kumar Singh, told TOI, a farmer from Tikri village had arranged for his daughters to marry a Ravendra Patel of Kutiliya Ahina village during the coronation time ban. “He had made the necessary arrangements for the ceremony, but the groom and Baraatis got drunk.”
Initially, the bride’s family ignored their efforts, but the situation worsened when the groom crushed the bride to dance in front of the jamaila ceremony. When the bride refused, the groom created a hoax. Irritated by his behavior, the bride left and her family members held her equal, “he added. With the bride’s family refusing to go ahead with the wedding, the groom ‘s family finally surrendered and agreed to return. money and gifts received from the bride’s family.
(With entries from PTI)
Read all the Latest News, Latest News and Coronavirus News here
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]