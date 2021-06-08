Make China ‘Beloved’, Xi said. But do not expect softening.





China’s top diplomats have castrated their American counterparts for hypocrisy and mercy. They teasedly reminded Europeans of the continents’ experience with genocide. They simply accused New Zealand, a country that had been careful not to cause insults, of seriously interfering in China’s affairs. So when China’s top leader Xi Jinping told senior Communist Party officials early last week that they should improve their communications with the rest of the world, some analysts and news reports suggested he was acknowledging that China’s increasingly harsh approach to diplomacy in recent months had not been warmly welcomed. We must focus on setting the right tone, be open and confident, but also modest and humble, and try to create a credible, loving and respectful image of China, said Mr. Xi, according to an account from Xinhua, the state news service, of a collective study session at the party complex in Beijing. Mr Xis’s remarks followed a series of diplomatic setbacks that diplomats and analysts said had caught the attention of leaders. China is engaged in a struggle for public opinion, Mr Xi told members of the ruling Politburo parties, who studied and took notes while speaking.

His prescription, however, may intensify, not alleviate, the growing tensions that have been poured more and more into diplomatic confrontations. His (twice) use of the word war carries echoes of the Mao era. One of his instructions was to do a better job of explaining why Marxism works.

He also did not signal any policy changes that have contributed to a growing backlash against China’s behavior. Instead, he described an ideological contest for global public opinion, with two blocs vying to win followers and many seats caught in the middle. China does not seem to be punished by its recent diplomatic setbacks so much that it worries that its message has not been broken. He is actually facing problems at home and abroad, said Wu Qiang, an independent political analyst in Beijing, citing demographic concerns that led Beijing last week to further ease its restrictions on family size. So in this case he made a strategic adjustment, and this strategic adjustment can only be made by him. China’s tough stance on diplomacy has had consequences. An investment deal with the European Union, finalized in December after seven years of talks, froze last month after China imposed sanctions on dozens of unions elected to parliament.

The Philippine Foreign Minister recently posted a stern request for China to stop invading the territorial waters of countries in the South China Sea.

New Zealand, a country that the official Chinese media had praised for its responsible policies, joined Australia last week criticizing the ongoing attacks in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, the predominantly Muslim region in the northwest. some EXAMINED Mr Xis notes last week as a sign that China may seek to moderate its wolf warrior diplomacy, named after a pair of jingoistic action movies from 2015 and 2017. The wolf warrior tone, however, has become a part of essential to China’s efforts to sharp criticism. There is no such thing as genocide in Xinjiang, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his counterparts at an online event two weeks ago, after the European Union imposed sanctions on Chinese officials for abuses in Xinjiang that some governments, including the United States, have characterized as genocide. “Our European friends know what genocide is,” he said. China has increasingly focused its diplomatic strategy on expanding the coalition of Beijing-backed countries in forums such as the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, said Alice Ekman, a senior analyst at the European Union Institute. for Security Studies in Paris. China ka places gathered to support statements defending its actions in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

China’s red-line list of issues the leadership considers diplomatically non-negotiable is growing, not shrinking, she said. Country diplomats are increasingly forcing countries not only to avoid them, but also to help support its positions.

A new red line includes an issue that seems to have angered China’s leaders: investigations into the origin of the coronavirus, which first appeared in Wuhan in late 2019 and has since infected at least 179 million people in worldwide, killing nearly 3.7 million. China’s harsh influence on the World Health Organization investigation, which in March ruled out the possibility of a leak from a lab in Wuhan has raised questions about how the government handled the blast when it first appeared and if it has since suppressed its evidence of origin The director general of the organizations, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has since said the possibility of a laboratory leak had not been sufficiently considered. President Biden last month ordered U.S. intelligence agencies to redouble their efforts to determine the cause. “I think they need to feel the pressure from all this change in the Covid-19 narrative,” Teresa Fallon, director of the Center for Asia-Russia Studies in Brussels, told China’s leaders.

Instead of offering assurances or promises to cooperate with an investigation, however, China has attacked. Two days after Mr. Xis’s study session, a State Department spokesman demanded that the United States open its biolabs for inspection.

The Chinas actions have also fueled tensions on other fronts. Just months after Mr Xi scored a diplomatic victory with the European Investment Trial Agreement, which the next Biden administration had opposed, the deal collapsed. In March, the European Union joined the United States, Canada and Britain in imposing a travel and asset freeze against four relatively low-ranking Chinese officials and a local security agency for their role in the crackdown in Xinjiang. China retaliated by targeting four organizations and 10 individuals, including members of the European Parliament, who must vote to approve the investment agreement. China’s response was widely seen as disproportionate and condemned the deal. Last month, Parliament voted overwhelmingly to suspend consideration of the pact until China reversed its move.

The European Union is already considering measures to deal with China over its export subsidies, government-backed acquisitions of European companies and its limits on foreign bids for many government procurement contracts. But China seems willing to sacrifice the hard-earned investment deal to send a warning to Europe, Ms. Fallon said. We see it as, oh god, they just shot themselves in the leg, said Ms. Fallon. But perhaps, with a longer-term approach, the Chinese hope to think twice about doing it again.

China has not taken a tough stance on every issue. Last week, senior Chinese administration officials and Biden spoke on what Gao Feng, a spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce, said were professional, honest and constructive exchanges. Regardless, Mr. Xis’s government seems to have adjusted its approach to the new US administration, reflecting a sense that the United States and China have entered a new era of competition and confrontation. Mr Xi and his top diplomats have been asking their allies for something in response to the alliance of democracies that Mr Biden has said he will pursue.

Perhaps not coincidentally, Mr Xi has telephoned or texted a number of world leaders since the investment deal was frozen on May 20, including those in Pakistan, Iran and Vietnam. Mr Wang, the foreign minister, held his meetings with Hungary, Poland, Serbia and Ireland. In his remarks at the study session, Mr. Xi said the goal should be to expand China’s circle of friends in international international opinion. IN an analysis of Mr. Xis’s remarks, David Bandurski, director of the China Media Project, wrote, In such a war, there are friends in the form of approved media and apologists, and there are enemies in the form of disobedient journalists, academics and politicians. who insist on criticizing exactly what has been created to neutralize this external impulse. Wang Huiyao, founder and president of the Center for China and Globalization, a research group in Beijing, said that while Mr. Xi did not signal a foreign policy reversal, his remarks could nevertheless have an impact. Let us be loved, he said. This is an extraordinary message. Claire Fu contributed to research.

